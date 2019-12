© AFP/ Rami Al-Sayed



Backslapping and Rebranding

Extreme Xenophobia

Eva Bartlett is a Canadian independent journalist and activist. She has spent years on the ground covering conflict zones in the Middle East, especially in Syria and Palestine (where she lived for nearly four years).

Giving a sympathetic platform to a terrorist is reprehensible at best, downright criminal at worst, and definitely a bad look for a 'respected' media contributor. Oh, it's for bashing Assad and the Russians? Go ahead, then.A funny thing happened recently on Twitter. A journalist who contributes to the Guardian, Foreign Policy and the Atlantic tweeted — in a long thread peppered with photos of Abu Mohammed al-Jolani, the leader of an Al-Qaeda branch in Syria — about "the force that dominates" Idlib. Hassan Hassan's initial tweet coyly avoided mentioning that this force is Al-Qaeda in Syria The thread smacked of giving a platform to terrorist propaganda. After extensively quoting Jolani, Hassan weighed in with his own thoughts on the situation in Syria and his Al-Qaeda "rebels".These latest anti-Russia, anti-Syria headlines and tweets echo those which abounded when eastern Ghouta and Aleppo were being liberated from terrorists. Go to Aleppo now and you'll find a city that just celebrated Christmas and is rebuilding , and indeed rebuilding all over Syria, in areas once occupiedby terrorists.Syrian women I interviewed earlier this year in Sinjar, Idlib, spoke of being tormented by terrorists in Idlib, and called for the Syrian army to liberate all of Idlib.But war propagandists don't care about those civilians...The same corporate media vultures who bandy about self-righteously furious expressions for all things Russian and Syrian are normalizing terrorists in Syria, rendering ISIS into mere " militants ", "fighting for survival", as was the case in a recent Washington Post ode to ISIS.Likewise, a recent Bloomberg article describes the bandits ruling in Libya (with its slave markets - thanks, American humanitarian intervention!) as an "internationally recognized" government, and the terrorists heading there to create more chaos as Syrian "rebels".Unsurprisingly, when war propagandists get called out by thinking people, they deflect blame onto Russia.Hassan gets a sticker for his efforts to do best in the Russophobia challenge. He went beyond merely hurling the same old unoriginal accusations at Russia, and denigrated the entire nation as "repulsive". Classy.Of course, when many on Twitter pointed out his xenophobia, he scrambled to reword. But that's the thing about Twitter: no edits. The vitriol is out there, there's no undoing the racism.And it is not Russia who financed, backed, and whitewashed terrorism: that honour goes to the US and its allies.Increasingly, people on Twitter are calling the war orchestrators and their propagandists out. Of course,they must all just be Russian trolls, da?