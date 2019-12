© Bob Child/AP



"inappropriately interfered in independent Department of Justice investigations and intentionally used (their) positions to mislead the American public in defense of President Donald J. Trump."

"based on the evidence collected to date, and while our investigation is ongoing, last month we advised the Inspector General that we do not agree with some of the report's conclusions as to predication and how the FBI case was opened."

"Mr. Barr, you even went so far as to suggest during an interview on Tuesday, December 10 that the FBI under the Obama administration was a greater threat to our democracy than Russia. Your uncorroborated and inappropriate statements on the OIG report legitimize fringe conspiracy theories and erode public trust in the Justice Department's credibility."

Congressional Democrats who fear Connecticut U.S. Attorney John Durham may be conducting a partisan investigation into the origins of the FBI's probe into Russian meddling in U.S. elections are calling on him to resign.Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Ga., has written Attorney General William Barr and Durham, sayingSigned by 10 of Johnson's House Democratic colleagues — but none from Connecticut —In May, for instance, Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal said Barr should "probably resign" because, the senator said, the attorney general had mislead the public about the conclusions of former special counsel Robert Mueller's report into Russian meddling.The letter — signed by Johnson, Reps. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., William Lacy Clay, D-Mo., Jared Huffman, D-Calif., Jan Schakowsky, D-Ill., and five other progressive Democrats — saidThe letter was prompted by the response of Durham and Barr to Inspector General Michael Horowitz's recently issued report on his own investigation of the origins of the Russia probe.Durham's statement was opaque, sayingwhen it launched an investigation into whether the Trump campaign wittingly or unwittingly helped Russia influence the election in Trump's favor.The lawmaker's letter said:in the mission to discredit Horowitz's report, the lawmakers wrote.the letter concludes.The Justice Department did not respond to requests for comment about the letter.The offices of Connecticut's Democratic lawmakers, who are on break, also did not respond Monday to requests for comment.Durham, who has been tight-lipped about this investigation and previous cases he's handled, surprised many with his statement about the inspector general's report.In a Washington Post op-ed this month, former Attorney General Eric Holder cautioned him.he wrote.Holder tapped Durham in 2009 to investigate the alleged torture and killing of terror suspects by CIA interrogators. and said in his op-ed that he has been proud to know Connecticut's U.S. Attorney for nearly a decade.There are also concerns overinto the origins of the FBI's investigation.And, last week, Barr indicated that Durham's probe has expanded beyond the FBI. "He is not just looking at the FBI," Barr said in an interview on Fox News. "He is looking at other agencies."The New York Times reported last week thatTrump has long attacked Brennan as part of a so-called "deep state" cabal of Obama administration officials who tried to sabotage his campaign.in May. At that time, Durham was already investigating FBI media leaks in the probe of Moscow's involvement in U.S. elections.Durham has a long and impressive resume and has been tasked by both Democratic and Republican administrations to handle sensitive investigations.Durham has served in the U.S. attorney's office since 1989, holding a number of positions, including acting U.S. attorney.Before that, he served on the Justice Department's Boston Strike Force on Organized Crime, where he led the prosecutions of several mob bosses, including James "Whitey" Bulger.