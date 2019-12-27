© REUTERS / Khaled Abdullah

Saudi Arabia is bogged down in Yemen as it has failed to achieve any of the objectives of the devastating war it has launched against the Arabian Peninsula country, Sana'a's ambassador to Tehran tells Press TV.In an exclusive interview with Press TV on Wednesday, Ibrahim Mohammad al-Dailami said that at the onset of the war five years ago, Saudis were pursuing several domestic and regional goals.He said that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman — also known as MbS and seen as the mastermind behind the military campaign against Yemen — was initially after "tuning his country into a regional entity to counter other regional entities and become the main agent for the American project in the region.""Despite scaremongering about the Arabs security and its satanic tactics against the Islamic Republic of Iran or trying to show off an image that it can achieve many military and security victories, today it is fleeing from Yemen due to loss of hope in the country."He said that the US and its close allies — Britain and Israel in particular — are complicit in the atrocities the Riyadh regime has been committing in Yemen, citing their provision of arms, logistics, and intelligence to the Saudi-led coalition waging war on Yemen.Dailami described the humanitarian situation in Yemen as "severe", calling on all the freedom-seeking people "to raise their voices to hold the Saudis and their backers, including the Emiratis, the Americans, the Zionists and the British, accountable."Saudi Arabia and a number of its regional allies launched a devastating campaign against Yemen in March 2015, with the goal of bringing the government of former president, Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi, back to power and crushing Ansarullah.A number of Western countries, the US, France and Britain in particular, are also accused of being complicit in the ongoing aggression as they supply the Riyadh regime with advanced weapons and military equipment as well as logistical and intelligence assistance.The war has also taken a heavy toll on the country's infrastructure, destroying hospitals, schools, and factories. The UN says over 24 million Yemenis are in dire need of humanitarian aid, including 10 million suffering from extreme levels of hunger.