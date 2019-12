© Reuters / Denis Balibouse



The UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has been alarmed by Washington delaying the visa application process for Russian officials, his spokesman told TASS, a day after the Russian Foreign Ministry slammed Guterres for inaction., his spokesman, Stephane Dujarric, told the news agency.Dujarric said the issue has been repeatedly raised by UN officials and even mentioned in the latest report by the UN Committee on Relations with the Host Country. The UN committee's report indeed mentions the matter of "non-issuance of entry visas to certain representatives of certain Member States," calling on Washington to tackle this problem and respect diplomatic norms.These calls, however, have so far, apparently, remained unanswered. The visa dispute has flaredat the time the UN General Assembly was convening in New York.Earlier, Moscow also raised the issue directly with Washington. US President Donald Trump said at that time that he was not aware of the situation and vowed to "deal with it."