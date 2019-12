The order from the city of Cleveland was posted on the door of the church on Christmas Eve.Earlier this week, on Christmas Eve, an order from the city of Cleveland was posted on the door of the Denison Avenue United Church of Christ, demanding that they kick out the homeless people that they had been allowing to sleep on their property or face losing their status with the city as a religious organization.The order came from the Cleveland Division of Fire, citing code violations that they claim are dangerous for the inhabitants. The city is following the letter of the law, in this case, suggesting that it is illegal to change the official use of the building without first filling out the required paperwork and making significant changes to the property.According to the city's building department, for the church to give shelter to homeless people, they would need to go through a costly process of not only updating the building but also getting the required permits and licenses that would designate the building as a homeless shelter.Ikuta told Cleveland.com. Ikuta said that the church is happy to make changes to their building to make it safer, but she doesn't believe that the church should have to change its designated purpose.she said.Among the changes that are required by the fire department are updates to the building's fire alarm system, adding fire extinguishers and exit sights, along with fire sprinklers and other safety measures."Six people have frozen to death over the past few years and the unsheltered homeless population continues to rise," NEOCH executive director, Chris Knestrick told Scene.