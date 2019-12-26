iron dome missile israel
© AP Photo / Ariel Schalit
Israeli Iron Dome air defense system launches to intercept rocket from Gaza Strip, near Israel and Gaza border, Sunday, May 5, 2019.
Earlier in the day, the Israeli military intercepted a missile launched from the Gaza Strip in southern Israel as Jews celebrate Hanukkah from 22 to 30 December.

Israeli Defence Forces have targeted several positions of the Hamas movement in the Gaza Strip in response to the recent missile launched from across the border, the IDF tweeted on Thursday.


The IDF added that combat jets and helicopters struck several targets belonging to Hamas, "including military compounds".


Following the retaliatory strikes, IDF Chief of the General Staff LTG Aviv Kohavi made an official statement.

"In the next war, we will forcefully strike within urban areas. It is the enemy who chose to position itself there", Kohavi said. "Anything that supports terror, anyone that enables terror to exist, to act and to attack us - electricity, fuel and infrastructure - we will strike".

A rocket was launched from Gaza on Wednesday evening and was intercepted by the Israeli Iron Dome defence system. Sirens sounded in the communities near Gaza and in the city of Ashkelon.

Israeli premier Benjamin Netanyahu, who was holding an election campaign event in Ashkelon at the time, reportedly had to rush into a bomb shelter after the rocket alerts. He later said that whoever fired rockets now should "pack his belongings".



Another projectile launched from across the border a week ago was also intercepted mid-air by the IDF.

Tel Aviv holds the Hamas movement responsible for many attacks coming from the Gaza Strip.