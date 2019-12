© CC0



"I expressed to the parliament members my willingness to resign from the president's post, and they will make a decision, which they consider appropriate, as the nation's representatives", Saleh said in a statement.

Thousands of people poured into the streets on 23 December as the country's political forces missed the midnight deadline to nominate a new prime minister to replace Adel Abdul Mahdi, who resigned in late October, amid ongoing protests against corruption and the country's political system, introduced after the US-led invasion in 2003.The statement comes after Iraqi parliament voted to overhaul the country's election laws in a bid to lessen the power of political parties on 24 December.Last week, a source said that the Iraqi parliament delayed the vote on a draft electoral law until 23 December, due to tensions between lawmakers over several of the bill's articles. The discussed articles relate to the percentages of votes, determination of winners, and quotas for women and minorities. Later, MPs were also set to nominate a new prime minister to replace Adel Abdul Mahdi, who resigned in late October amid ongoing protests. Protesters' primary demand was that an independent politician be chosen as prime minister, and not a member of a major political party.On 31 October, the Iraqi president said the authorities would prepare a new election law that would replace the current one, and deliver fairer elections in the interests of the people. He also stated that he would approve an early parliamentary election in response to the anti-government protests