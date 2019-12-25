© teleSUR



Mexico's government has expressed "deep concern" about the monitoring of its La Paz embassy by Bolivian intelligence and security services. Last month, Mexico offered deposed Bolivian leader Evo Morales asylum following a "coup."Mexico's Foreign Ministry sounded the alarm on Monday, claiming that. The deposed leader lost the support of his police and military in early November, after the opposition declared his re-election in October fraudulent. Morales was ousted despite announcing a fresh general election.Bolivia's security apparatus is now in the hands of an interim government, headed by right-wing Senator Jeanine Anez. The Anez government has issued an arrest warrant for Morales, claiming that his calls for protest amounted to "sedition and terrorism," and promising to jail the exiled socialist "for the rest of his life."Speaking to RT while in Mexico,Morales has since left Mexico for Argentina, where recently elected President Alberto Fernández has granted him political asylum. Morales has vowed to "continue fighting for the poor" and has been chosen by his party to mastermind its upcoming election campaign from abroad.Mexico, meanwhile, has asked the interim government in Bolivia to "guarantee the security and protection" of its diplomatic mission in La Paz.