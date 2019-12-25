Puppet Masters
Pakistan slams 'Arbitrary' U.S. listing for religious freedom violations
REFL/RL
Wed, 25 Dec 2019 18:04 UTC
"Pakistan rejects the unilateral and arbitrary designation," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement late on December 24, calling the process "suspicious."
"This pronouncement is not only detached from ground realities...but also raises questions about the credibility and transparency of the entire exercise," the statement said.
On December 18, the State Department redesignated Pakistan along with Iran, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and five other nations as Countries of Particular Concern under the International Religious Freedom Act of 1998 for having engaged in or tolerated "systematic, ongoing, [and] egregious violations of religious freedom."
Muslim-majority Pakistan is often criticized for laws considered to be discriminatory against minorities, such as the death penalty for committing blasphemy.
Islamabad said the United States' listing highlighted a "selective targeting of countries," and was therefore "unlikely to be helpful to the professed cause of advancing religious freedom."
Pakistan was also enraged that the listing didn't include neighboring India, where hundreds of thousands have been recently protesting against a new citizenship law thought to be discriminatory against Muslims.
The State Department once again also included Russia and Uzbekistan on a Special Watch List for governments that have engaged in or tolerated "severe violations of religious freedom."
Washington said "these designations underscore the United States' commitment to protect those who seek to exercise their freedom of religion or belief."
Source: Reuters
Reader Comments
Quote of the Day
In the democracy of the dead all men at last are equal. There is neither rank nor station nor prerogative in the republic of the grave.
Recent Comments
Thats how I always did quadratic equations in school. My math teacher hated it. I do all my math functions from left to right as well. My math...
Now morality is "ultra right-wing"? Immorality and sexual perversion are ultra left-wing.
So how did the DNA data from the genetic testing service '23andMe' and the UK Biobank indicate how many were gay? From the linked study's summary:...
What a waste of human ingenuity, resources and time. There are a myriad ways of conquest without firing a single penile projectile whilst...
SOTT will reprint every controversial topic it can find, not always, I fear, for public edification and balanced discussion. Hayton merely...