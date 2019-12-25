The government approved 87.54 billion rupees ($1.23 billion) for conducting the census and 39.41 billion rupees for updating the National Population Register (NPR).
The census collects data on population, economy activity, social and cultural aspects, migration and demography, down to the lowest administrative level.
Comment: National Population Register (NPR) is different from controversial National registration for Citizens (NRC) which is implemented in North Eastern state of Assam under Supreme court supervision. This NPR program is created in 2004 by then ruling UPA government led by Congress party and implemented in 2011 along with census. The approval of the funds for the census and population survey exercise is to update those documentation.
The NPR is intended to create a comprehensive identity database of every resident of India, including demographic and biometric database.
Comment: While talking to media, Indian home minister clarified that no documents needs to be submitted for NPR. He mentioned: