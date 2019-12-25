India's national population register exercise
India's federal cabinet approved funds on Tuesday for a census and population survey to be conducted in 2020, amid fears that the database could be used to build a controversial citizens register that has been opposed by hundreds of thousands of people who have taken to the streets.

The government approved 87.54 billion rupees ($1.23 billion) for conducting the census and 39.41 billion rupees for updating the National Population Register (NPR).

The census collects data on population, economy activity, social and cultural aspects, migration and demography, down to the lowest administrative level.


Comment: National Population Register (NPR) is different from controversial National registration for Citizens (NRC) which is implemented in North Eastern state of Assam under Supreme court supervision. This NPR program is created in 2004 by then ruling UPA government led by Congress party and implemented in 2011 along with census. The approval of the funds for the census and population survey exercise is to update those documentation.


The NPR is intended to create a comprehensive identity database of every resident of India, including demographic and biometric database.

