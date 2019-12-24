© Getty

So much for reaching across the aisle.Gov. Cuomo just vetoed a bill that would have allowed all federal judges to officiate at weddings in New York — saying"I cannot in good conscience support legislation that would authorize such actions by federal judges who are appointed by this federal administration," Cuomo said in a statement Friday as"President Trump does not embody who we are as New Yorkers,'' the Democratic governor said."The cornerstones that built our great state are diversity, tolerance, and inclusion. Based on these reasons, I must veto this bill."Under current New York law, all state judges can preside over weddings in their official capacity — as can the governor, mayors, former mayors, some city and deputy city clerks, local justices, clergy members and any member of the public ordained especially for the occasion.But— from the second circuit court of appeals and Southern, Eastern, Northern and Western districts —The bill would have expanded that to all New York federal judges, as well as those from out of state.Cuomo took jabs from both sides of the political aisle over what critics called his petty partisanship.Democratic state Sen. Liz Krueger of Manhattan told The Post that she helped sponsor the bill because it was a no-brainer."Four years ago, we gave the governor the ability to perform marriages. Two years ago, we gave legislators that ability. So when it was suggested to me that we expand it to federal judges, I thought, 'Why not? The more the merrier!' " Krueger said."I'm certainly no fan of the judges this president is choosing to appoint, but since any New Yorker can become a minister online for $25 and legally perform weddings, I didn't consider this to be a major issue.''Cuomo's Republican foes were less diplomatic.Marc Molinaro, Cuomo's former GOP opponent for governor and the current Dutchess County executive, called the veto "absurd.""Couples can and do make the decision about who should officiate their most special day themselves,'' Molinaro said. "My gosh, this state allows about any official to be a marriage officer.One can get a license to marry online."Why should a federal judge not have the same ability?"Albany Law School Professor Vincent Bonventre said that while he generally supports Cuomo and considers "many of President Trump's nominees to the federal bench ... far too ideological and rigidly partisan,''The state Assembly passed the bill 148 to 2, while the Senate approved it 61 to 1.The Trump administration did not respond to a Post request for comment, nor did the governor's office.