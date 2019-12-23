© Global Look / Sandro Maddalena



Yasha Levine, a journalist who exposed the US government surveillance origins of the internet and its symbiotic relationship with Big Tech, was locked out of Twitter after criticizing Washington's Ukraine policy with clear satire.- a policy expressed in only slightly more euphemistic terms during the impeachment hearings earlier this month., however. Levine claimed he woke up Sunday morning to "a nice dose of corporate censorship" in the form of a demand from Twitter that he delete the tweet if he wanted to be able to keep using his account, from which he had been locked out "for violating [Twitter's] rules against hateful conduct."Levine wasn't sure whether his tweet had triggered an automated report or whether an actual human had gone out of their way to misunderstand his message, but he notedAn attempt to appeal Twitter's decision was rejected, and the tweet was swept into the digital dustbin on Monday. A similarly-worded statement by Pamela Karlan, an appellate attorney and professor at Stanford Law School, made during the House impeachment hearings, continues to be shared on Twitter without issue, however.No one from either party questioned this assertion, nor the testimony from other witnesses also framing the US-Russia relationship as one of war with the Ukraine as an asset to be levied against Moscow. Several of Levine's fellow journalists came to his defense, pointing out the absurdity of the platform's decision.Others on social media merely pushed for further elucidation of what - exactly - the "Ukraine Doctrine" is.