Global investors have been returning to Russian assets this year, pouring more money into the country over signs of its strengthening economy. The growth comes despite US sanctions targeting Russia's financial sector.The ruble-based MOEX Russia Index has surged over 27 percent so far this year, while the dollar-denominated RTS was up over 40 percent.The MSCI Russia Index, which tracks the 23 largest Russian publicly-listed companies, has surged 44 percent since the start of the year, according to Sberbank analyst Cole Akeson.The stock market's current surge has been driven by higher global risk appetite and a search for higher-paying assets amid interest rate cuts, according to Mikhail Ganelin, senior analyst at Aton. He said that it has benefited Russian stocks, which are seen as riskier and have lower levels of liquidity.The growth came despite US sanctions that were introduced in 2014 after Russia's reunification with Crimea. The fresh round of sanctions which took place in August barred US banks from lending foreign currencies to the Russian government or participating in the primary market for non-ruble-denominated sovereign bonds.