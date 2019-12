© CNN

The New Yorker's editor has said our planet's future, no less, depends on President Donald Trump's removal, voicing dismay not everybody is falling for the "facts."Speaking to Brian Stelter, host of CNN's Reliable Sources, on Sunday, The New Yorker magazine editor-in-chief David Remnick has argued an apocalypse is imminent unless Americans band together to ouster US President Donald Trump from office through the impeachment process."The stakes here are immense, it's not just about the political future of one man - Donald Trump, it's about the future of democracy and democratic process, and this is a trend throughout the world. It's about the future of the Earth," Remnick said, referring to reluctance of some GOP lawmakers to acknowledge climate change.Noting that the American public has become increasingly divided along ideological lines, Remnick said that he and other liberals cannot "somehow" understand why "the evidence of things, while facts don't penetrate so many of our brothers and sisters," calling the refusal of conservatives to take the liberal narrative on impeachment saga at face value "a source of great frustration."Remnick himself penned a pro-war op-ed less than two months before the invasion."History will not easily excuse us if, by deciding not to decide, we defer a reckoning with an aggressive totalitarian leader who intends not only to develop weapons of mass destruction but also to use them," he wrote in January 2003.Earlier this week, The House voted mostly along party lines, except for three Democratic defectors joining the GOP in voting against either of the articles, to impeach Trump on charges "of abuse of power" and "obstruction of Congress."