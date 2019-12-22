© Flickr / Tony Webster

Thirteen people have been shot at a possible house party on Chicago's south side. All have been brought to hospital, with four in critical condition.Police responded to the gunfire at around 12.35am on Sunday morning. According to police, the victims were attending a house party held in honor of a 22-year-old man fatally shot during an attempted carjacking in April, when a fight broke out.The victims range from 16 to 48 years old. After the suspect opened fire, panicked attendees spilled out onto the street, where a police camera detected the flash of gunfire. Shots were fired at a police vehicle responding, and two people have been taken into custody.A police spokesman described the incident as "isolated."It is also the most severe mass shooting, in terms of number of victims, in Chicago since 2013, when 13 people were shot in Cornell Square Park. Among the victims was a three-year-old child.