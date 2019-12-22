© Reuters / Aly Song 8

Huawei should be allowed to participate in the rollout of 5G in Italy, Stefano Patuanelli said after a parliamentary committee urged that Chinese companies be banned from the development of the super-fast network.While the US has been pressing its allies to take a tougher stance on Huawei, earlier this month, the Italian Parliamentary Committee for the Intelligence and Security Services and for State Secret Control (COPASIR) submitted a non-binding document sounding the alarm about the involvement of Chinese tech firms in the development of super-fast networks in the country. The committee said concerns about them were "largely grounded" due to the alleged threat to national security.The same claim was used by Washington to blacklist China's Huawei and ZTE, though both have repeatedly denied the allegations. The firms have already offered to provide the necessary information and guarantees to the security committee.Huawei earlier pledged to invest $3.1 billion in Italy if it ensures "transparent, efficient and fair" policy on 5G deployment.