Dozens of students at a prestigious university in Shanghai, eastern China, took part in a singing flash mob demonstration on Wednesday- accompanied by a harmonica as campus security and teaching staff looked on.The flash mob lasted just under 20 minutes on the first and second floors of the Danyuan cafeteria in Guanghua Building on campus. More students joined the action, which concluded with the participants dispersing. No slogans were shouted or banners displayed, according to a Fudan student who requested anonymity because of the sensitivity of the issue."The university is aware of this, and it is clear to us that the students who organised the flash mob were responding to the alteration of our charter," the student said.A video clip of the flash mob at Fudan - a relatively liberal college and one of China's most prestigious - went viral on Chinese social media. The clip has since been censored as debate over the change to the institution's charter has continued to intensify. The Fudan song's lyrics have also been widely shared on the internet.Changes to the charters of two other leading institutions - Nanjing University and Shaanxi Normal University - were also approved by the Chinese Ministry of Education on Tuesday.It was the removal of "free thinking" from Fudan University's charter that became the most heatedly debated topic on Chinese social media, with even Hu Xijin, editor-in-chief of nationalistic tabloid Global Times, calling the changes "insensitive" and saying they "caused resentment among the people" on Weibo, China's Twitter-like microblogging platform.Without making a direct reference to Fudan's charter change, Hu said,Ideological control has been tightening on Chinese university campuses in recent years. All universities and colleges in China are under the control of a party committee, which oversees party affairs on campus and the running of the schools.A slew of outspoken academics have been sacked or suspended after criticising the stifling of academic freedom by the party's excessive control.A number of Fudan's teaching staff were approached by the South China Morning Post but declined to comment.