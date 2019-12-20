Society's Child
Moscow & Kiev reach 'agreement in principle' on new gas transit deal
RT
Fri, 20 Dec 2019 18:23 UTC
"After these very intensive talks I am very glad to say that we reached an agreement in principle on all key elements, which I believe is very good and very positive news for Europe, for Russia, for Ukraine, for gas markets and for citizens in all countries," European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic, who participated in the trilateral meeting, said during a news conference on Thursday.
However, the exact terms of the deal have not been announced yet, as the sides are to discuss the details on Friday in Moscow and Kiev before signing. Speaking to reporters, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak noted that a draft of the protocol is ready and is now only waiting for approval.
"I hope we can soon come to permanent arrangements," Novak stated.
On Friday, reports claimed that Gazprom would have to pay the Ukrainian side $3 billion, fulfilling the Stockholm court's ruling.
Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed on Friday that Russia wants to reach a mutually beneficial gas deal with Ukraine.
"That's our goal, but [the conditions of the agreement] should be mutually acceptable, without creating risks for either side," said Putin.
Reader Comments
Quote of the Day
In the end, we return to the question, just how much do you love truth? Do you really love truth or are you just curious? Do you love it enough to rebuild your understanding to conform to a reality that doesn't fit your current beliefs, and doesn't feel 120% happy? Do you love truth enough to continue seeking even when it hurts, when it reveals aspects of yourself (or human society, or the universe) that are shocking, complex and disturbing, or humbling, glorious and amazing - or even, when truth is far beyond human mind itself? Just how much do we love truth? It's a good question to ask ourselves, I think.
Recent Comments
Not to mentiom how this ruling inspires those worthless 'workers' who have leaned towards suicide, will NOW do it, knowing that the 'BIG...
Sorry, but WTF? Did he have the folks 'whacked'? In the US they can get anyone (Read 'Three Felonies a Day"); and yet NO ONE GETS PROSECUTED. All...
Here in Victoria BC all we get is rain and 8 Celsius Temperature
I'm laughing while reading this because I appreciate dark humor, or othewise, I'd be crying. R.C.
And, believe me, I'm talking to me as well as to you.