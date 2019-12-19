© Reuters / Loren Elliott



On late Wednesday, nearly all of the members of the Democratic Party in the US House of Representatives, where they constitute the majority, supported the impeachment of Donald Trump. The impeachment was supported in a 230-197 vote, with one abstention.Scott Bennett, an independent political analyst , expressed his opinion on the possibility of President Donald Trump's impeachment.What is your opinion about the results of the congressional vote?The Democrats in the House of Representatives are realising, albeit too late, that impeachment of President Trump is going to have an enormously destructive backlash against the Democrat party all over America in the upcoming election in 2020., despite the hysteria and propaganda the Democrats are trying to spread throughout the country through their supporters in the media at CNN, the New York Times, Washington Post, and other mainstream channels. This shows thatHow likely is it that the Senate, where Republicans hold a majority, will vote in favour of Trump's impeachment?The House Republicans are going to vote entirely in favour of President Donald Trump, while some Democrats most likely will realise that their political futures will depend on their abstaining or voting against impeachment. The result of an impeachment in the House of Representatives will most likely result in many Democrats losing their election in 2020, and the Republicans will once again gain the majority in the House, as well as keep their majority in the Senate, and keep the Presidency. This means of course that all three branches will be in control of the Republicans, and President Trump's goals will be advanced at lighting speed.Democrats are well aware that the Senate is controlled by Republicans and that impeachment will most likely not be approved. What is the ultimate aim of the Democrats in initiating the impeachment process, taking this into account?. They vainly and ignorantly miscalculated that the American people would be intimidated and confused and manipulated into obeying and supporting and cowering to the loud angry voices of the Democrats attacking Donald Trump for investigating potential corruption in Ukraine and the Obama Administration. Fortunately,How will the impeachment process affect Trump's image? Will this affect the president's ratings in the 2020 election race?President Trump has already begun attacking the Democrats and branding them asPresident Trump will emerge stronger and more forceful in his personal popularity in America, and will win the majority of Republican and moderate independent voters in 2020 — which will secure his political re-election.Additionally,. Adam Schiff made one of the most outrageous and deceitful statements on the House floor and disclosed his true motivations in the impeachment: HATE RUSSIA. Schiff said while standing at the podium, "It's more than Ukraine....when Russia remakes the map of Europe by military force it is our fight too."Schiff also went on to try and say that President Trump should be impeached to stop him from investigating former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden's activities in corruption and money laundering and terrorist financing through the Obama Administration's Department of Justice under Eric Holder and Lanny Breuer, the law firm Covington and Burling, and the Clinton Foundation and Clinton State Department and Union Bank of Switzerland and Saudi Arabian-Qatar-Israeli money.American citizens are now at a crossroads where they increasingly see Democrats continuing to expand the American military conquest throughout the Middle East by attempting to trigger a war in Syria and Iran; antagonising Russia through providing weapons to Ukraine; enabling illegal immigrants to flood across their borders, then being given voting power by the Democrats, and making illegal immigrant babies born illegally in America citizenship, and attempting to push America into a renewed Cold War with Russia while strangling Americans with abusive government policies reminiscent of a gun-confiscating authoritarian police state.The impeachment ceremony we are witnessing now, may just be the spark needed to ignite the civil war and uprising against their own government, which may be the only way to reverse the destructive political course America has been foolishly followed since 2001.