© Carlos Barria/Reuters

If all the legalities of finding grounds for impeachment are making your head hurt, Hillary Clinton has got you covered. Trump "has committed impeachable crimes," she says, and needs to be booted already - no trial required.The ongoing impeachment inquiry against US President Donald Trump is just the first step in a drawn-out process.The house will then vote on these articles and Trump can only then be removed from office after a trial and a two-thirds majority vote in the Senate.But due process is all a bit bothersome for Hillary Clinton, who reckons there's no need for an investigation to determine whether Trump committed the "high crimes and misdemeanors" necessary to trigger impeachment."The question is not whether Trump has committed impeachable crimes. He has," she tweeted on Friday. "The question is whether Republicans in Congress will affirm that an American president is not above the law."Clinton's critics hit back. "There's no question that you mishandled classified information in an 'extremely careless way,'" conservative journalist Will Chamberlain jibed. "Perhaps AG Barr should reopen their investigation into your home brew email server." tweeted pro-Trump meme-maker 'Carpe Donktum.'Others were more concise:Back in April she cautioned her fellow Democrats against "reflexive partisanship" in pushing to remove the president from office, and encouraged them not to "jump straight to an up-or-down vote on impeachment."Clinton has, over the last two years, blamed sexism, racism, the media, the FBI, the Green Party's Jill Stein, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and progressive Senator Bernie Sanders for Trump's victory.