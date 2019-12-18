© Facebook/Namestovo Jewish cemetery



© Facebook/Namestovo Jewish cemetery

© Facebook/Namestovo Jewish cemetery

© Facebook/Namestovo Jewish cemetery

at a Jewish cemetery in Slovakia. Caretakers of the graveyard said they had never seen such a vicious attack, even under Nazi occupation.The destruction was noticed on Monday and it was not immediately clear when the destructive spree itself occurred.Aside from the massive destruction, the vandals apparently havean act commonly associated with such attacks."Such a terrible act of vandalism is something that hasn't happened, even during the Second World War," the leader of the Remember group, Karol Kurtilik, said, pledging to work with state authorities and the Jewish community to restore the site as soon as possible.Local police have launched a criminal investigation into the attack, yet, so far, no suspects have been identified.