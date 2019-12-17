Puppet Masters
Pakistani special court sentences former president Pervez Musharraf to death in high treason case
RT
Tue, 17 Dec 2019 18:11 UTC
The special court in Islamabad backed capital punishment in a split 2-1 vote. Musharraf, who held the power in Pakistan for a decade, was accused of subverting the Pakistani constitution to keep power.
The court announced its verdict on Tuesday after a weeks-long delay as the Pakistani government and Musharraf's defense team made a last-ditch attempt to prolong the case, which was launched in 2013. The decision is subject to appeal.
Earlier Musharraf complained from a hospital bed in Dubai, where he's been living in recent years, that his trial was unfair. The video has been broadcast by Pakistani media. He urged the court to take a statement from him at the hospital and confirm the state of his health.
Musharraf has been mostly living in exile since losing power in 2008. He returned to Pakistan in 2013 to take part in a general election, but was disqualified and put under house arrest on charges related to his decision to impose a state of emergency in 2007. The following year, he was allowed to leave the country again to seek medical treatment.
The former Pakistani leader says his prosecution is politically motivated and that his only goal was to serve Pakistan as a military commander and later as president. Two weeks ago, he was sent to a hospital in Dubai after reportedly suffering heart and blood pressure problems.
He remains a controversial figure in Pakistan. Critics say Musharraf undermined democracy when he staged a bloodless military coup in 1999 and concentrated too much power in his own hands. Public pressure stopped him from entrenching further in 2007, when he suspended the constitution for six weeks to seek re-election. Musharraf admitted he opened up the country to the CIA's anti-terror drone operations, which have caused scores of civilian deaths, and have since been banned by Pakistan's parliament.
Supporters view him as a defender of Pakistani interests, who stood up to Islamist militants, built up Pakistani nuclear deterrence vis-à-vis India, and improved women's rights.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- 2017 meteor over Australia was a rare 'grazing fireball'
- Fact-checking UK pundit Maajid Nawaz on Jeremy Corbyn
- Escaping water creates ultra-violet proton 'auroras' in Martian skies
- SWAT deploys gas & arrests shooting suspect in Columbus, Ohio
- Iran slams US sanctions on medicine as crime against humanity and act of terrorism
- Russia, China suggest new UN Security Council resolution easing North Korea sanctions
- Pakistani special court sentences former president Pervez Musharraf to death in high treason case
- Boeing to suspend production of its 737 Max jets
- Heavily-armed soldiers, violence, sky-high prices, a Santa Claus gender war & no mention of the Nativity... Merry Christmas, Europe!
- Russia to track EARTH-THREATENING asteroids from robot-inhabited nuclear-powered polar Moon base
- What's scarier than racists and Russian trolls on Instagram? Why, 'Russian-influenced racist trolls,' of course!
- Iran and China keep banking initiatives secret to evade US sanctions - Envoy
- The Brown Mountain Lights - An unexplained 'paranormal' rhenomenon that's gone on for centuries
- 'European values'? Czech think tank funded by NATO govt's calls for EU BLANKET BAN on Russian outlets like RT
- Ukrainian consul in Germany, who celebrated birthday with 'Mein Kampf' cake, rejoins diplomatic corps
- French police fire TEAR GAS at pension reform protesters in Nantes
- Mysterious circular DNA may contribute to childhood cancer
- Ilhan Omar, AOC, Pelosi districts ranked 'worst sanctuary cities' by Immigration Reform Law Institute
- Ice Age Farmer Report: Nations scramble for food - Shortages blamed on "Nationalism"
- Part of Upper Peninsula, Michigan approaching 10 feet of snow already - Snowbanks tower over sidewalks
- Iran slams US sanctions on medicine as crime against humanity and act of terrorism
- Russia, China suggest new UN Security Council resolution easing North Korea sanctions
- Pakistani special court sentences former president Pervez Musharraf to death in high treason case
- Iran and China keep banking initiatives secret to evade US sanctions - Envoy
- 'European values'? Czech think tank funded by NATO govt's calls for EU BLANKET BAN on Russian outlets like RT
- 'Leftists trying to destroy Finland, salesgirl is now PM' - Estonian interior minister
- Israeli Apologist: Mossad is here to secure the right of Israeli people to sleep calmly at night
- Assange extradition fight could turn on reports he was illegaly spied on for CIA
- "You should go to fuc*in' jail": Chaos ensues as Schiff accused of 'treason' at California event
- IG report on FBI spying reveals "scandal of historic magnitude" for US media
- Best of the Web: The story of the UK general election is not Brexit, it's the coming break up of Britain
- Calling out the MSM: Corbyn ally slams BBC for 'consciously' contributing to Labour's disastrous election defeat
- Best of the Web: Minister quits govt after it emerges he would personally profit from involvement of US BlackRock mega-bank in French pensions 'reform'
- Giuliani's bombshell: Money laundering records involving Bidens, Burisma, show prosecutor was poisoned
- Erdogan: Russia, US failed at clearing the safe zone of Kurdish forces
- Virginia says 'No': Democratic lawmakers threaten 2nd Amendment sanctuaries with National Guard
- Assad: US is replacement for IS, Al-Nusra Front in seizing Syrian oil at behest of 'money lobbies'
- Sanctions retaliation: Turkey threatens to shut down US access to Incirlik Air Base if necessary
- Anti-impeachment Democrat to jump ship and go GOP
- Iran: Second cyberattack defused within a week
- Fact-checking UK pundit Maajid Nawaz on Jeremy Corbyn
- SWAT deploys gas & arrests shooting suspect in Columbus, Ohio
- Boeing to suspend production of its 737 Max jets
- Heavily-armed soldiers, violence, sky-high prices, a Santa Claus gender war & no mention of the Nativity... Merry Christmas, Europe!
- What's scarier than racists and Russian trolls on Instagram? Why, 'Russian-influenced racist trolls,' of course!
- Ukrainian consul in Germany, who celebrated birthday with 'Mein Kampf' cake, rejoins diplomatic corps
- French police fire TEAR GAS at pension reform protesters in Nantes
- Ilhan Omar, AOC, Pelosi districts ranked 'worst sanctuary cities' by Immigration Reform Law Institute
- Chinese mines: At least 14 dead in latest disaster
- Protests and Violence over Citizenship Amendement Act: Indian PM calls for Calm
- Scandal reopens? Court papers on Democrat IT aide Imran Awan make new revelation
- Swedish police setting up special unit to combat dramatic surge in gang violence
- Sympathy ploy? Harvey Weinstein uses walker at criminal court hearing
- As support for immigration wanes, Germany's migrant-smuggling activist switches to 'saving the planet', calls for civil disobedience
- Lawsuit: Paternity test falsely ID'd Baltimore man as father
- Beirut: Dozens injured in street battles between protesters and police
- The virtue of telling the truth
- Malmo gang task force to spread to other cities as criminals become more ruthless, says Swedish police chief
- The Great Replacement in Belgium
- Soccer star Mesut Özil under fire in China for criticizing Muslim detention camps
- Elaborate, 2,000 year old shield is "most important British Celtic art object of the millennium"
- Factory for Romans' favorite funky fish sauce discovered near Ashkelon
- Mysterious Easter Island 'heads' really did help turn bad soil fertile, study says
- Two major floods wiped out several medieval Indian dynasties: Study
- Magnificent 14000-year-old bison sculptures found in Le d'Audoubert Cave
- The Myth of Holodomor: An Alberta Professor shines a light on the myth and is attacked by those who harbor and propagate it
- Archaeologists unearth lost town from Aksumite Empire
- The 1508 League of Cambrai and BRICS reveal how to not repeat history
- Ritual killing of high status Mayan prisoners of war revealed in isotope analysis
- Rare bust of Ramses II discovered near Giza
- Strange ancient Egyptian 'head cones' discovered in burials
- Earliest known cave art by modern humans found in Indonesia
- Roman shipwreck from around 1BC carrying thousands of wine amphorae is found on the Greek seafloor
- Flashback: The first US-led Iraq war was also sold to the public based on a pack of lies
- Best of the Web: The Afghanistan Papers: A secret history of the war
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Ordinary Men: What Makes Normal People Do Monstrous Things
- Exceptional 23,000 year old "Venus" discovered in Amiens, France
- George H. Walker Bush: The Bush family and the Mexican drug cartel
- Ostrich eggshell beads reveal 10,000 years of cultural interaction across Africa
- The Habsburg jaw: Facial deformity in royal dynasty linked to inbreeding
- Escaping water creates ultra-violet proton 'auroras' in Martian skies
- Russia to track EARTH-THREATENING asteroids from robot-inhabited nuclear-powered polar Moon base
- Mysterious circular DNA may contribute to childhood cancer
- Conscious visual perception occurs outside the visual system
- Scientists map Mars' global wind patterns for the first time
- Hotspots of mysterious "superbolt" lightning shown in new map
- Ocean acidification occurred during last great marine mass extinction
- NASA's NICER delivers precise pulsar measurements and first surface map
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Antifragile: Things That Gain From Disorder
- Revealing the physics of the Sun with NASA's Parker Solar Probe
- NASA spacecraft spies huge new storm on Jupiter
- Hubble Space Telescope records the best view of the first observed interstellar comet, Borisov
- A 'beautiful' dinosaur tail found preserved in amber
- High-precision map reveals Antarctica's ice sheet bed topography
- 1,000 mile long "Dark River" may be flowing beneath Greenland's ice
- NASA's Juno spacecraft captures stunning photos of newly discovered Jovian tempest
- Study suggests genetics can predict a species' maximum lifespan
- We need to know what happened to CRISPR twins Lulu and Nana
- Granny killer whales pass along wisdom — plus extra fish — to their grandchildren
- MBARI: Thousands of holes discovered on seafloor off California coast
- Ice Age Farmer Report: Nations scramble for food - Shortages blamed on "Nationalism"
- Part of Upper Peninsula, Michigan approaching 10 feet of snow already - Snowbanks tower over sidewalks
- Strange Sun effects detected by world's highest weather stations
- More than 10,000 evacuated from floods in Malaysia
- 5 killed by floods in Kampala, Uganda
- 3 people killed as severe weather, tornadoes hammer Deep South
- More than 1000 earthquakes detected on Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland
- Atmospheric radiation highest ever recorded, cosmic rays at 5 year high
- Solar activity just reached a new space age low
- Multiple feet of fresh snow recorded across Colorado's high country
- Heavy hailstorm leaves blanket of ice in several districts of Rajasthan, India, damages crops
- At least 24 people killed by landslide after heavy rain in DR Congo
- Scientists identify underwater volcano as source of August's huge pumice raft near Tonga
- Icelandic farmer digs out horses buried under deep snow
- Two dead, 50 houses covered in mud as flash flood hits Sigi, Indonesia
- 2 rescued after sinkhole swallows minivan near Ocala, Florida
- Two dead, hundreds of thousands of homes without power as powerful storm hits southwestern France
- 6.9 magnitude earthquake rocks Mindanao, Philippines
- Dozens of villages cut off by up to 5 feet of snow in north of India
- Snowfall will become a thing of the pass: 18 inches of new snow in 24 hours for White Pass, Washington
- 2017 meteor over Australia was a rare 'grazing fireball'
- Asteroid to fly past Earth on Friday the 13th
- Near-Earth asteroid numbers grow
- Bright meteor fireball reported over Phoenix, Arizona
- Video shows stunning meteor fireball light up sky over Houston, Texas
- Bright meteor fireball streaks through night sky over Alabama
- ANOTHER large asteroid, discovered last week, to make Earth fly-by on Friday
- Best of the Web: Astronomers suspect 2016 meteor fireball event in Australia was caused by asteroid that had been 'captured' by Earth's gravity
- SOTT Focus: Volcanoes, Earthquakes And The 3,600 Year Comet Cycle
- Night sky lit up by apparent meteor over Camarillo, California
- Marlboro, New Jersey's late-night mysterious booms remain unexplained
- Flash of light, window-shaking boom heard in Peru, Illinois
- Mysterious 'fireball' streaks across Oregon sky, leaves cops scratching their heads
- 'Boom!' Sonoma Valley, California residents look to skies for answer following nocturnal noises
- Meteor fireball videoed over Lake Mendota, Wisconsin
- Gigantic, 500ft asteroid to fly past Earth on Monday & come back in 7 years
- Meteor fireball lights up night sky over northern New England
- Meteor fireball lights up sky in Costa Del Sol, Spain
- More incoming: NASA detects three asteroids currently approaching Earth
- They just keep coming! NASA tracking THREE asteroids headed this way, two spotted just 2 days ago
- Asthma severity linked to microbiome of upper airway
- Boys born underweight 'more likely to have infertility problems'
- Air pollution interventions can rapidly improve public health
- Ex-NHS psychologists warn children are being over-diagnosed, over-medicated for gender dysphoria, staff fear being branded 'transphobic'
- The benefits of reading books compared to reading from screens
- Eating out is hammering Americans' savings and contributing to the expanding waistlines of millions
- The dark side of plant-based food - it's more about money than you may think
- 300 medical students complete first mandated plant-based nutrition program in the US
- Addiction medicine: Ibogaine-based wonder drug due to start human trials
- Obesity is an epidemic — why haven't we responded accordingly?
- Surgeons withdraw support for heart disease advice after unpublished data and conflicts of interest come to light
- Former vegan influencer gets savaged by fans after revealing new carnivore diet improved her health
- 'Cannot be trusted ... causing harm': Top medical journal takes on big pharma
- Man's DNA changes after bone marrow transplant, replaced by German donor following treatment for leukemia
- Playing sports may play a role in the brain's ability to hear properly
- How myofascial release therapy can reduce pain, improve posture and flexibility
- US flu season arrives earliest in 15 years, driven by unexpected virus
- Buyer Beware: GMO Stevia is everywhere
- Dr. Google Will See You Now
- Hepatitis A outbreak linked to blackberries spreads to 6 states: CDC
- Cat whisperer: A few special people can read feline expressions
- Best of the Web: The ideas that bring harm and weaken the minds and emotions of my generation
- Best of the Web: Ice baths and deep breaths: How 'rewilding' myself left me feeling superhuman
- God Fearers: An Open Letter to Christian Readers of Jordan Peterson & Roger Scruton
- "The cost of sanity, in this society, is a certain level of alienation"
- New research suggests anthropomorphising your emotions can help you control them
- 10 Bad Habits of Unsuccessful People: Instead of looking for traits to emulate, focus on ones to avoid
- Ikigai: The Japanese secret to living a long and more fulfilling life
- A surefire cure for despair
- SOTT Focus: Psychologists Explain How To Stop Overthinking Everything
- If memory serves, can it be trained? A new study offers hope
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Finding Meaning through Mythological Representations: Delving Further into Jordan Peterson's Maps of Meaning
- New dream study reveals nightmares help brain prepare for real anxiety-provoking situation
- How dancing gives your brain and mood a big boost
- Marcus Aurelius's utterly practical Stoic guide to inner freedom
- Ben Shapiro interviews David Berlinski on his new book, Human Nature
- Medical scientists take Near Death Experiences seriously now
- Sleepwalking is still a mystery to scientists
- SOTT Focus: Gratitude Heals: How a Neuroscientist Used His Research to Recover From Grief
- A whole branch of science turns out to be fake
- The Brown Mountain Lights - An unexplained 'paranormal' rhenomenon that's gone on for centuries
- Winged being observed at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport
- 'Giant UFO' or drones over California town?
- Expedition Bigfoot' scours Oregon woods for signs of the mythical and elusive beast
- UFO hunter claims spike in sightings of 'snake-like objects' in US skies - speculation runs rampant
- Area 51 and CIA vets reveal what Cold War-era radar-tricking program has to do with recent UFO sightings
- Ontario, Canada: Internet puzzled by mysterious howls coming from the woods
- The secret séance rituals of America's largest Spiritualist community
- UFOs or satellites? A string of lights freak Hawaiians out
- 'Didn't match any known aircraft': Navy crew speaks out on 2004 UFO encounter, saw flying 'elongated egg' with 'phosphorus glow'
- 'Seinfeld' actor Charles Levin's death details leave Oregon police baffled
- Missing 411? Hiker found dead in Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks
- David Paulides details 'Missing 411: The Hunted' in Edge of Wonder interview
- UFO? Strange 'rotating disc' caught on video by driver stuck in North Carolina traffic
- 'This is crazy': Mysterious UFO lights appear in nighttime skies of Bountiful, Utah
- UFO enthusiasts stabilize shaky 2008 video footage from Turkey
- New book on Elisa Lam case looks at evidence of police coverup and botched investigation
- Exploring the fourth dimension: Possible implications for consciousness and the paranormal
- Missing 411: 'Expert' hiker found dead at bottom of Appalachian Trail embankment
- 'UFO crashed after battle with red object in Australian sky', locals claim
- Poll: Most people prefer annihilation by killer tsunami than being lectured by climate change activists
- Superman criticized as unrealistic for portraying a journalist as heroic
- They call me Rocket: Drunken raccoon revels at Christmas market in Germany
- Will Greta accept the offer?
- Visually a-peeling: Reaction split online as duct-taped bananas sell for $120 THOUSAND at Miami art gallery
- Tiger, Tiger? looking slight: Indian farmer paints dog like tiger to scare away monkeys
- How to discuss "climate change" with a 'woke' teenager
- Smart cop: Indian police officer catches murder suspect by sending old photo, promising to marry him
- Stray dog found keeping abandoned newborn kittens warm on side of freezing road
- Shape-shifting reptilian overlords distance themselves from Prince Andrew
- Impeachment inquiry cancelled after five episodes due to dismal ratings
- "But I still get paid, right?" asked Prince Andrew
- 'Sums it up perfectly!' Donald Trump Jr uses 'Russian Slapping Champion' to mock Democrats & impeachment inquiry into his dad
- 'If elected, I will put AOC in charge of math' says Bernie
- Democrats make environmental commitment: Will use only 100% recycled talking points
- Poor choice of words! South Dakota spends nearly $500,000 on anti-meth ad campaign with tagline "Meth - We're On it"
- Kevin Spacey to play Prince Andrew in season 4 of 'The Crown'
- Derbyshire, UK: Swans are knocking on doors to demand food, and have taught cygnets to copy behaviour
- Prince Andrew: I couldn't have been interviewed by BBC Newsnight because I was at a Burger King in Swansea
- BREAKING: Epstein Island sold to wealthy Middle Eastern businessman Haadid Nahkil Muhssef
Quote of the Day
Cowardice asks the question: "Is it safe?" Expediency asks the question: "Is it politic?" Vanity asks the question: "Is it popular?" But conscience asks the question: "Is it right?" And there comes a time when one must take a position that is neither safe, nor politic, nor popular but one must take it because one's conscience tells one what is right.
Recent Comments
I can totally sympathize with the woman who had the strange experience at Brown Mtn. I had a very weird experience myself at a geologic faultline...
The cross predates Christianity as a sacred symbol.
To run the subject header like this is propaganda. Regardless the truth - it stinks to use this sort of MSM mind-framing tactic.
Well ... 84 makes it to the finish line +1 [Link]
And still, many refuse to believe it due to massive cognitive dissonance.