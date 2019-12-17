© AFP / Asif Hassan



Pakistan's former president Pervez Musharraf has been sentenced to death in a high treason case.after leaving the country several years ago to undergo medical treatment.The special court in Islamabad backed capital punishment in a split 2-1 vote.The court announced its verdict on Tuesday after a weeks-long delay as the Pakistani government and Musharraf's defense team made a last-ditch attempt to prolong the case, which was launched in 2013. The decision is subject to appeal.Earlier Musharraf complained from a hospital bed in Dubai, where he's been living in recent years, that his trial was unfair. The video has been broadcast by Pakistani media. He urged the court to take a statement from him at the hospital and confirm the state of his health.The former Pakistani leader says his prosecution is politically motivated and that his only goal was to serve Pakistan as a military commander and later as president. Two weeks ago, he was sent to a hospital in Dubai after reportedly suffering heart and blood pressure problems.Supporters view him as a defender of Pakistani interests, who stood up to Islamist militants, built up Pakistani nuclear deterrence vis-à-vis India, and improved women's rights.