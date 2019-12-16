© REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz 3

Father Christmas, also known as Santa Claus, Saint Nicholas or Kris Kringle, dates back almost 2,000 years, but it seems that it's time for a rethink of everything in 2019 as a modern agenda takes a subversive twist on tradition.Santa's modern design was created in the late 1800's by American artist Thomas Nast, in a collection of sketches for Harper's magazine.The "Santa-free non-Christmas party" was supported by some but mostly mocked online., but for decades now various activists have tried to make Santa more relevant - or have recruited him (or her, or them) to push their agenda.The fight for female Santas is going strong. Although women used to play Father Christmas during the Second World War, feminist ideology and the man in red didn't have a loud clash until 1995. Donna Underwood was thrust into the spotlight when she was hired to portray Santa for a local mall in West Virginia. People complained, she was fired, sued, and lost.Disney wants in, too; its latest Christmas comedy film 'Noelle' (which didn't make it to cinemas but was shown on Disney+) has Anna Kendrick stepping into Santa's shoes. Review website Rotten Tomatoes states "The always-charming Anna Kendrick does her best, but Noelle's progressive take on a timeless tale is unfortunately subdued."In the fight for racial equality Santa was conscripted by the civil rights movement in 1960s America. The 1970s onwards saw only a few retailers daring to hire more ethnically diverse Santas (including Macy's flagship store in New York). Most caused mass outrage and hit the headlines for the wrong reason.Having a black Father Christmas is still a contentious subject. In 2016 the Mall of America made history by hiring its first-ever Black Santa. Larry Jefferson was hired to play to 'Santa Larry,' and said that he received praise from all ages regardless of their racial and ethnic background; "My lines are filled with kids and filled of diversity. Black kids, white kids, Asian kids, Hispanic kids, they all come to see Santa." The local newspaper reported otherwise... and had to turn off the comment section of its article due to so many negative and racist remarks.In another example, this year two London-based moms have been praised in the media for launching a line of black-empowerment-themed Christmas decorations - figures of a dark-skinned Santa and angels with afros included. They say their goal is to create a better representation for their children at a time that "should be all about family and bringing people together." With their new spin on decorations, they believe that in 2019 it's time to "reinvent the wheel."