James O'Neill, an Australian-based Barrister at Law, exclusively for the online magazine New Eastern Outlook.

The Washington Post has recently published a series of articles detailing its long battle to obtain United States government documents relating to the decision to invade Afghanistan in 2001. The Washington Post story has been picked up by a number of news organisations around the world. Insofar as these revelations confirm what has long been known or suspected, that thethat confirmation is welcome.The publicity given to the Washington Post revelations while welcome,It is hardly a shattering revelation thatNor is it a revelation that theirPutting a stop to these endless invasions, occupations and destructive policies will not come about by ignoring their essential character, which is thenot only of the United States government, but theThe Washington Post's quazi revelations perfectly illustrates the point, not least by ignoring the fundamental facts that preceded the invasion of Afghanistan and the present day provide insights intoTrump's alleged wishes or policies notwithstanding.The first basic fact to grasp, and one that all the commentary on the Washington Post revelations studiously ignore, is thatlong before the alleged excuse of the events of 11 September 2001 ("9/11").A major factor influencing the American decision to invade Afghanistan was the decision by the then Taliban government toOne of the first acts of the US after the Afghanistan invasion was to cancel the Bridas contract. That company laterfor the breach of its contract, a fact that for obvious reasons went almost completely unreported in the western mainstream media.again ignored by the Washington Post,Look at a map and the motives for the American action immediately become apparent.Some of the "Stans" that formed part of the former Soviet Union are now central to major non-United States projects such asUnited States (and Australian) antipathy to these projects is well documented.extending to Russia and Europe via Iran and Azerbaijan and involving other regional countries in the foreseeable future (including Afghanistan)It would be a gross misunderstanding to assume that involvement is benign, and the Washington Post does its readers no favours by ignoring the geopolitical realities.It is for example long-standing United States policy to prevent the rise of any serious challenge to its previous status as the world's number one hegemon. The initial challenge to that status came from the Soviet Union, which abated during the disastrous Yeltsin years. As Russia has been transformed under the Putin years, and most significantly in this context developed a weapons system that outclasses by a significant margin anything in the American arsenal,This is not to suggest that the United States anti-Russian hysteria has abated. In fact it has measurably increased, reaching manifestly absurd levels.This has been accompanied by a whole range of related American manoeuvres, including but not limited to,and in other ways progressivelythat has been in place for several decades.The other factor that the Washington Post articles studiously ignores is the role of Afghanistan as thebut was immediately resurrected following the United States invasion of Afghanistan. United States planes are used to fly in the chemicals needed to refine opium into heroin, and United States planes are used to fly out the refined product for worldwide distribution.Again, the facts are well documented, but the Washington Post, along with most of the western media, while noting Afghanistan's central role in the world heroin supplies, studiously ignored inconvenient facts such as the above distribution network, or the active role of United States troops, and those of their allies in protecting opium production.None of this should be a surprise as the basic facts have been well documented in official United Nations reports for many years. When such an obvious fact is ignored, it immediatelyFor these various reasons it would be naïve to anticipate an early negotiated United States withdrawal from Afghanistan.It is a point the Washington Post studiously ignores. While a critique of cultural insensitivity and poorly motivated troops is justified, it is essentially a minor element in the wider geopolitical objectives of the United States government.While the Washington Post is to be commended for providing some much-needed documentary evidence as to the United States' Afghanistan decision making process, it would be naïve to assume that this is remotely near the whole story. As is so often the case,than the limited information that is provided.For the same reasons the 19th century British made multiple invasions of Afghanistan, the combined lure of geography providing proximity to countries with whom the United States is either actively opposing or is seeking to influence their internal processes, and the enormously lucrative drug industry, ensures that the United States will not voluntarily depart from Afghanistan in the near future.