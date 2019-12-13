© Sputnik / Mikhail Voskresensky

A whole residential building was turned into a living hell by one vengeful resident, who played horse neighing through a loudspeaker almost every night. The man thought he'd get away with it, but he was wrong.A 46-year-old resident of Nizhny Novgorod on the Volga River was arrested earlier this week and charged with the "tormenting of two or more people." The offense may carry a prison term from three to seven years.Guards at the Guantanamo detention camp used heavy metal tunes to deprive inmates of sleep, but Yury Kondratyev went even further as he tortured his neighbors with non-stop horse neighing.He bought a massive loudspeaker specially and directed it at the ceiling to make sure he would be heard on every floor of the building. Banging on the radiators and walls was also employed to amplify the effect.It went on like this almost on a nightly basis since April 2018. The local media said the sound attack was Kondratyev's retaliation for the noise made by the kids in a flat above him.the paper read.The unemployed man also expressed confidence that there was no way for him to be made liable by the law. It's hard to imagine how Kondratyev avoided being lynched by his neighbors. He was apparently surrounded by decent human beings, who relied on writing complaints to the police and other agencies.The officers tried reasoning with the troublemaker on several occasions, but with no result. He was also issued a fine of 5,000 rubles ($80), which remained unpaid.But now a way to silence the neighing has been found and the residents can finally get some sleep.