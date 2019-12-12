© Reuters/Erin Scott



Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitzmade in their initial Trump-Russia probe which he said amounted toHorowitz appeared before the Senate Judiciary Committee Wednesday to testify on the results of his 476-page report into the origins of the original FBI 'Crossfire Hurricane' investigation into the Trump campaign. In particular, the IG criticized the FBI forto obtain a warrant to monitor former campaign adviser, Carter Page.One of the omissions in the FISA application against Page was relevant information that he had been an "operational contact" for another government agency between 2008 and 2013.While his investigation determined that the FBI complied with policy when it launched the Trump-Russia investigation, it still highlighted "significant concerns" over how it was conducted and managed. Despite the serious inaccuracies, however, Horowitz saidin the FBI's decision to launch the probe.Barr decried what he calledHowever, Horowitz's report also showed that the FBI did not possess information corroborating claims against Page from the infamous dossier compiled by ex-British spy Christopher Steele.Horowitz saidbut they used his information to obtain the FISA warrant against Page anyway.Both parties have already begun to spin Horowitz's report to fit their own narratives, with Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer saying it proved the Trump-Russia investigation was "valid."Republicans, meanwhile, are focusing on the findings that the investigation was plagued with fundamental errors. Trump himself lashed out at the FBI, calling its conduct a "disgrace" and "far worse than ever thought possible."Horowitz said his team reviewed over one million records and conducted more than 100 interviews as part of the two-year-long investigation.On Twitter, journalist Aaron Mate pointed out that the FBI launched its investigation based on a vague tip from a friendly government, claiming that Trump advisor George Papadopoulos had "suggested the Trump team had received some kind of a suggestion from Russia" that it could assist the campaign by releasing anonymous information to damage Hillary Clinton.he wrote.