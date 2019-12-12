



A blaze has broken out during repair works on the Russian Navy's sole aircraft carrier, the Admiral Kuznetsov., while two more people are reportedly missing.The ship was undergoing repairs while docked at the Barents Sea port of Murmansk when fuel caught fire.(6,460 square feet), according to emergency services sources.The Northern Fleet's press office later clarified that there was "a release of smoke into one of the compartments during welding works," and the source of the smoke was "localized." It added that there were no munitions on board.All workers have been evacuated from the vessel. Two servicemen, who were helping to put out the fire, were treated for smoke inhalation, a spokesperson for Russia's Northern Fleet said.Sources from the emergency services, meanwhile, told reporters that six people were injured. One shipyard worker is said to have sustained a head trauma.Aleksey Rakhmanov, head of the state-run United Shipbuilding Corporation, told Interfax thatThere were also reports that two people have gone missing but that so far this has not been officially confirmed.Admiral Kuznetsov is Russia's only aircraft carrier. It has been undergoing repairs and maintenance since 2017, after completing a mission in the eastern Mediterranean, where the vessel took part in the country's campaign in Syria.