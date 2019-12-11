Puppet Masters
Lavrov: Check secret Obama cables, which US REFUSED to release for the real story about 2016 'Russian election meddling', and other remarks
RT
Wed, 11 Dec 2019 17:38 UTC
After meeting with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at the State Department, Lavrov also sat down with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office. The White House readout of their meeting said that Trump had "warned against any Russian attempts to interfere in United States elections."
"We did not discuss the election," Lavrov told reporters later on Tuesday, adding that the talks focused on improving US-Russia relations going forward. When someone tried to frame that as an accusation that the White House had lied, the foreign minister clarified. "I did not read the White House readout," Lavrov said.
Insofar as the subject came up, the top Russian diplomat mentioned that Moscow was perfectly willing to publish the correspondence conducted with the Obama administration between October 2016 and January 2017, using the since-shuttered cybersecurity cooperation channel.
Lavrov noted that he did not understand why the current administration is refusing to release the documents, which he said would show that Russia had offered to help and clarify any allegations of "meddling" in the 2016 vote, only to have the Obama administration "categorically refuse."
People convince themselves of their own lies, becoming victims of their own inventions as they begin to direct their lives by standards of behavior, ideas, feelings, or instincts which do not correspond to their inner reality. What is truly serious in this matter is that the individual loses all points of reference regarding what comprises truth, and what comprises lies. He becomes used to considering as true only that which is convenient for his personal interests; everything that is in opposition to his self-esteem or in conflict with already established prejudices, he considers false.
Life is easier when you don't give a crap anymore.
Her joyful countenance will surely cheer up the depressed environment!
Talking about morals in sexuallity: its an excellent time of the year for quiting PORN so if any of you are thinking about it ... +1 do it now.
Maybe it's because wood floats and amphorae don't.
Wayne State? Isn't that the university that has removed Math as a requirement to graduate from their Gen Ed program? The plant based...
Comment: Lavrov had some humorous, but tart words for the hysterical MSM and Adam Schiff in particular, who found it ominous that one state official would be meeting another state official: Lavrov also took some members of Congress to task for blocking the improvement of Russia-US relations: Yet despite the best efforts of politicians, the reality-based bottom line continues to prevail: Actually Moscow would be just fine with the sanctions continuing. They have spurred a momentous renewal in Russian self-sufficiency.