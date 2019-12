"Any amount of budget authority proposed to be deferred (i.e., temporarily withheld) or rescinded (i.e., permanently withheld) must be made available for obligation unless Congress, within 45 legislative days, completes action on a bill rescinding all or part of the amount proposed for rescission."

"If the Comptroller General finds that the President ... has failed to transmit a special message with respect to such reserve or deferral, the Comptroller General shall make a report ... and ... such report shall be considered a special message transmitted under section 683 or 684."

About the Author:

Nathaniel Terence Cogley is an assistant professor of political science at Tarleton State University in Stephenville, Texas.

The 300-page Trump-Ukraine impeachment inquiry report finally identifies the argument that Democrats will use to impeach President Trump. It should be no surprise that the document is full of false narratives about the facts of the case and Trump's intentions.which governs situations in which the executive fails to spend authorized and appropriated funds.Buried in the House Intelligence Committee's report is awhich twists it as somehow cutting against the president. As I have argued previously , however,Democrats have long sought whatever excuse was available to impeach, but the law prescribes a much less drastic remedy for when a president withholds appropriated funds.First, the committee's reportOn page 75, the report states,Although permanently "rescinded" funds must be made available in this manner and within that time frame,as in the case of the aid to Ukraine.In fact,"before the end of the first period of 45 calendar days of continuous session of the Congress after ... the President's message is received by the Congress."It "only expresses its disapproval of a proposed deferral of budget authority set forth in a special message transmitted by the President under section 684 of this title."and, therefore, evidence of him abusing his power.which the report entirely ignores, clearly states thatThe legislative branch had the power all along to invoke the Impoundment Control Act in lieu of Trump himself doing so.of the Impoundment Control Act, also ignored by the Intelligence Committee's report, describesUnder this section,with the speaker of the House and president of the Senate concerning the situation and then, after 25 days, isNote that things did not get this far in the case of Ukraine,But also note thatIn sum, the House Intelligence Committee's new "Trump-Ukraine Impeachment Inquiry Report"If the Democrats' impeachment proceedings depend on the distortion of even the easiest facts to check, how should we view their interpretation of the far more complicated questions involved, such as Trump's motivations?