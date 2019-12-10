© Reuters/Jonathan Ernst



Russian FM Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo are briefing the media after talks in Washington, DC, the first such meeting since 2017.Speaking at the press conference on Tuesday, Pompeo said theand that the two countries have been working on improving relations since his visit to Sochi in May. He said lines of communication between Moscow and Washington were open and relations were candid."It is useful to talk to each other," he said. "Always better than not talking to each other."In a nod to the ongoing anti-Russia hysteria in the US, Lavrov said their joint work was, however, "hindered by the wave of suspicions that have overcome Washington." Calling allegations of Russian interference in US internal affairs "baseless," Lavrov saidRussia is hoping the current anti-Russia feeling dissipates like the McCarthyism of the 1950s, Lavrov added.is one of the main focuses of the relationship, particularly in relation to Syria. "We want to make sure Syria never again becomes a safe haven for ISIS or other terrorist groups," he said.On Ukraine, Pompeo said the resolution of conflict in the eastern regions of the country begins "with adherence to the Minsk agreements."The two diplomats also discussed the political situation in Venezuela.Lavrov also expressedThe 1987 arms control accord prohibited either side from stationing short- and intermediate-range, land-based missiles in Europe.The pair also discussed North Korea and Iran, with Lavrov saying that everything must be done to save the 2015 JCPOA nuclear deal, which the Trump administration tore up last year.Lavrov said that despite US sanctions on Russia, which "don't benefit anyone,"meaning more profit and jobs for everyone.While there arethere is stillfor cooperation between the two countries, and he invited Pompeo to visit Russia again, when possible.Pompeo traveled to Russia in May and met Lavrov, and the two met again the following month, on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan.The last time Lavrov visited Washington for a ministerial-level meeting - when Pompeo was still the head of the CIA - US-Russia ties were already getting chilly amid the 'Russiagate' drama. Two-and-a-half years later,which have to be discussed and coordinated.The Lavrov-Pompeo talks came a day after the landmark presidential-level meeting of the Normandy Four group (Russia, France, Germany and Ukraine) in Paris, conceived back in 2014 to try and stop the conflict in eastern Ukraine. Those were seen as an important step to reinvigorate the intra-Ukrainian peace process that has largely stalled over the past two years. Notably, the talks were the first time Russia's Vladimir Putin and Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky met.It would seem likely that Moscow used the chance on Tuesday to convey its position to the US, another key player in Ukraine but one absent from the Paris talks.