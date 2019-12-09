© Reuters /Valentyn Ogirenko



Pressure is mounting on Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky, with thewith Russian, French and German leaders on Monday.Thousands attended a rally at the iconic Maidan square in the center of the Ukrainian capital, organized in the run-up to the high-profile meeting by the parties ofwhom Zelensky defeated in the spring election, as well asandAnd the speakers on stage didn't mince words.If it won't be tomorrow then it'll be a bit later,"addressing the head of state.The mention of the Russian city was in fact a stark reminder to Zelensky thatThe blunt threat meant that the Ukrainian president may endure the fate of ex-leader Viktor Yanukovych, if he doesn't deliver what the opposition wants.Yanukovych was overthrown in February 2014 after violent protests in central Kiev, in which around 100 people were killed. He fled to Crimea and then to Rostov-on-Don in southern Russia, and has claimed that an attempt on his life was made in the process."Maidan has proven time and again that citizens have power in Ukraine," Gaidukevich told the crowd, which chanted slogansNotably, it will be Zelensky's first face-to-face meeting with Vladimir Putin - and a lot is being expected from the man (Zelensky) back home.when it comes to Ukraine's course towards Europe and towards the "de-occupation and return of Crimea," which voted in March 2014 to break away from Ukraine and rejoin Russia.