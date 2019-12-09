© AFP / Raveendran

Now, it's all about the price negotiations and we hope the deal will be finalized next year.

The Philippines is on course to become the first foreign nation to acquire BrahMos, the world's fastest supersonic cruise missile, which was jointly developed by India and Russia, according to a report.The source mentioned that New Delhi may offer a preferential loan to Manila for the purchase, and the cost will determine how many systems the Philippines will end up buying.BrahMos was developed jointly by India and Russia, and is described as the world's fastest supersonic cruise missile. Aside from a land-based version, it can be launched from a jet, a ship or a submarine. Its upgraded model is said to have a range of up to 500km