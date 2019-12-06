At least six people, including two children, have reportedly died after a pipeline exploded in the Ipaja area of Lagos, Nigeria early Thursday morning. Authorities are on the scene attempting to bring multiple fires under control.The explosion and subsequent firestorm wasthat runs through the area, according to eyewitnesses.The huge blast and subsequent fire began at roughly 7:45am local time, filling the sky with thick black clouds of smoke above the Diamond Estate along the Isheri/Lasu-Igando Road area of the city.At least six people are feared dead, according to local reports, but there has been no official confirmation of casualties yet. The emergency response operation is still ongoing as the resulting fire spreads throughout the local community.