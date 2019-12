© Paolo Pellegrin-Magnum Photos TIME



Hardly six months into his tenure as the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky has already learned to temper his expectations. He does not expect his first round of peace talks with Russia, which are scheduled to take place in Paris on Dec. 9, to end the war that has been raging along their border for the past five years. Nor does he expect too much from his Western allies going into these negotiations, Zelensky said in a wide-ranging interview on Saturday.Speaking to reporters from TIME and three of Europe's leading publications, the President explained that,Otherwise his country does not stand much of a chance, Zelensky said, inNor can Ukraine rely on steady financial support from abroad if President Donald Trump and his allies continue to signal to the world that Ukraine is corrupt, Zelensky said.During the interview in his office in Kyiv,which are now at the center of the impeachment inquiry in Congress."If you're our strategic partner, then you can't go blocking anything for us," he said. "I think that's just about fairness. It's not about a quid pro quo."as it has been throughout his time in office,who still control two separatist strongholds in the region of Ukraine known as the Donbass. More than 13,000 Ukrainians have died as a result of that conflict, and more are killed or wounded every week. Yet the European attempts to mediate an end to the fighting have been stalled for over three years.For the first time since the fall of 2016,under what's known as the Normandy format, with the leaders of France and Germany acting as mediators.What follows is a partial transcript of the hourlong interview, which was conducted jointly by TIME, Le Monde of France, Der Spiegel of Germany and Gazeta Wyborcza of Poland. It has been condensed and edited for clarity by TIME.Experience shows that these meetings go on for many hours. They vary. Often these meetings go in circles, with people repeating the same things to each other. Here's what I know from studying them: people have come to these meetings intending for nothing to happen.That is how I felt. Maybe they came with different goals. Each country has its position. And no doubt Germany and France both did a lot to make these [upcoming] talks happen. That's already a victory. It's a victory when the weapons fall silent and people speak up. That's already the first step.First is a prisoner exchange, a real exchange within a clear timeframe. Second is, I think, very difficult, and that's a ceasefire. It was laid down in all the [previous agreements] as the priority, as the first point, in all the agreements and in all the statements. But we have to understand that, indeed, the shooting slowed down. That's true. But it did not stop. So when we say ceasefire, that's what we have to achieve. These first two points are related to the lives of people. That's why, for me, those are the two most important points.When we talk about elections, we have to understand the third point: before elections, we need a full withdrawal, a full disarming of all illegal formations, military formations, no matter the type, no matter the group, no matter the uniform, no matter what weapons. Resolving these three points will create an understanding that we want to end the war. We definitely want that. But that will create an understanding that Russia is also very strongly intent on this.Of course not.Yes, that's the most difficult question. The most difficult.But I'll confess to you honestly, I don't support the way this is spelled out in the [previous] agreements. [Under those agreements,] the elections are to happen, and then the control of the borders goes to Ukraine... I don't agree with the sequence of these actions.Look, we are at home here. It is a piece of our land that was taken away. I will not agree to go to war in the Donbass. I know there are a lot of hotheads, especially those who hold rallies and say, 'Let's go fight and win it all back!' But at what price? What is the cost? It's another story of lives and land. And I won't do it. If that doesn't satisfy society, then a new leader will come who will satisfy those demands.And I cannot send them there. How? How many of them will die? Hundreds of thousands, and then an all-out war will start, an all-out war in Ukraine, and then across Europe.We've had three calls with the President of Russia. I think they were productive. We got our sailors back [in a prisoner exchange]. We got back our guys who wound up behind bars under tragic circumstances, our political prisoners. That's very important.That's why in school I loved mathematics. Everything in mathematics was clear to me. You can solve an equation with a variable, with one variable. But here it's only variables, including the politicians in our country. I don't know these people. I can't understand what dough they're made of. That's why I think nobody can have any trust. Everybody just has their interests.He tried. He tried hard. That's true. And I think he had a lot of success. I wasn't a witness to everything he did, because I wasn't President at the time. But I saw that in those moments when we met, he really was active in defending our position.First off, I would never want Ukraine to be a piece on the map, on the chess board of big global players, so that someone could toss us around, use us as cover, as part of some bargain... As for the United States, I would really want - and we feel this, it's true - for them to help us, to understand us, to see thatOf course they help us, and I'm not just talking about technical help, military aid, financial aid. These are important things, very important things, especially right now, when we are in such a difficult position.The United States of America is a signal, for the world, for everyone.It might seem like an easy thing to say, that combination of words: Ukraine is a corrupt country. Just to say it and that's it. But it doesn't end there.Investments, banks, stakeholders, companies, American, European, companies that have international capital in Ukraine, it's a signal to them that says, 'Be careful, don't invest.' Or, 'Get out of there.' This is a hard signal. For me it's very important for the United States, with all they can do for us, for them really to understand that we are a different country, that we are different people. It's not that those things don't exist. They do. All branches of government were corrupted over many years, and we are working to clean that up. But that signal from them is very important.I don't need to change his mind. During my meeting with him, I said that I don't want our country to have this image. For that, all he has to do is come and have a look at what's happening, how we live, what kinds of people we are. I had the sense that he heard me. I had that sense. At least during the meeting, he said, 'Yes, I see, you're young, you're new, and so on.'America, first of all, has its direct relations with Russia. To influence Russia, to make everyone see that this [war] is a big tragedy, and that it must end, I think that Mr. Trump can speak directly, and I think they do talk about these things.Yes. I don't like when others talk about us without us there, in the sense of some benefits for them. But if it's a conversation along the lines of, 'Look, let's make this stop. Ukraine is different now. Ukraine wants to stop it. There is no radicalism. No one is killing and eating anyone in that country. See for yourself. Come on.' Then the whole world would support Ukraine, and America is one of the keys to this happening.For us, look, it does sound strange. When it comes to Russia, it seems France has different relations now with Russia. I think some of these words are linked with the weakening of sanctions policy. That's what I have seen more deeply now. I understand, because economically, [the sanctions policy] doesn't benefit France and Germany. But when we're talking about human beings, we shouldn't consider benefits. And on this, the European leaders guaranteed to me that the sanctions policy would stay the same until we get all of our territory back.That includes Crimea.I'm the type of person who responds to facts. I believe that our European partners must support us, and if they must, then they will. But I will see this in the first half hour. If I see around the table that this is not the case, I will say so straight out. I would like to hope that everyone understands the problem is deeper than fixing economic problems within this or that country.I don't know what else I can say about North Stream 2. We don't have influence over the Europeans' decision. We don't have it, and that's it.That's the only thing that can stop it. That's it!... I don't want us to look like beggars. But you have to understand. We're at war. If you're our strategic partner, then you can't go blocking anything for us. I think that's just about fairness. It's not about a quid pro quo. It just goes without saying.