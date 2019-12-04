© Dan Kitwood/Getty Images



'Extreme inequality is the story of Ferraris and food banks,' says the Equality TrustThe UK's six richest people control as much wealth as the poorest 13 million, according to research into the gaping inequality in British society.Six billionaires at the top of the UK wealth league have a combined fortune of £39.4bn, which, according to analysis by the Equality Trust, is roughly equal to the assets of 13.2 million Britons.The richest six are: the Indian brothers Gopichand and Srichand Hinduja, who control a conglomerate of businesses, including cars and banks, and top the table with a £12.8bn fortune; Sir Jim Ratcliffe, the chairman and chief executive of the chemicals company Ineos, with £9.2bn; the hedge fund manager Michael Platt, who has an estimated £6.1bn; and the property developer brothers David and Simon Reuben, whose net worth is estimated at £5.7bn each. The estimates are based on wealth reports produced by Forbes magazine and Credit Suisse.At the other end of the scale, the Equality Trust estimated that about 14m people in Britain live in poverty."This report should shock anyone who cares about the state of the UK today," said Dr Wanda Wyporska, the executive director of the Equality Trust.Tackling inequality has become a key battle ground in the general election campaign, with the Labour leader, Jeremy Corbyn, vowing that a Labour government would go after super-rich people who exploit a "rigged system" to benefit themselves at the expense of the many.Corbyn named five other members of "the elite" he would target if he becomes prime minister: Mike Ashley, the founder and chief executive of Sports Direct; Crispin Odey, a hedge fund boss who made millions betting against the pound in the run-up to the EU referendum; Rupert Murdoch, who owns the Sun and the Times; Hugh Grosvenor, the Duke of Westminster, who controls a large central London property empire; and Ratcliffe.