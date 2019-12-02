© Reuters/handout/AFP/Pool/Simon Dawson



The father of Jack Merritt, a victim in last Friday's London Bridge terrorist attack, has shared a tweet branding PM Boris Johnson's response to the vile murders, as "beyond disgusting."David Merritt, whose 25 year-old son was one of two victims killed by convicted terrorist Usman Khan in a savage stabbing spree, appeared toHe shared a tweet on Monday morning from Ash Sarkar, a contributing editor at Novara Media, that also hit out at Home Secretary Priti Patel.Just a day after the murders, Johnson declared that a Tory government led by him wouldIt comes after Jack's father, in a tweet on Sunday night, accused the Daily Mail and Daily Express of using his son's death "to promote your vile propaganda."The second victim of jihadist Khan's knife attack was Saskia Jones, a 23-year-old former student at the University of Cambridge.Merritt and Jones were taking part in an event at Fishmongers' Hall, close to London Bridge, to mark five years of the university's Learning Together program, which brings together people in criminal justice and higher education institutions.Khan was shot dead by police after stabbing five people in the area around London Bridge. He was released on licence from jail in December 2018, having been convicted of terror offences, including plotting to attack the London Stock Exchange in 2010.