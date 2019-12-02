© FILE PHOTO. Reuters / SANA

Footage posted on social media claims to show how the Syrian Armed Forces disrupted a militant drone attack on an air base in the western Hama province.The Syrian Army's air defense units successfully repelled the attack, the state SANA news agency reported, citing its correspondent on the ground. There have beenPhotos and videos allegedly showing the attack and the interception soon surfaced on social media. They show the night sky being lit up by the ground-to-air missile launches and heavy machine gun fire. RT could not independently verify the authenticity of the videos.It is still unclear who launched the attack. Its pattern. The region is largely controlled by various militant factions, including Al-Qaeda offshoot Jabhat al-Nusra.