The commander of Iran's navy has confirmed that his forces will participate in joint exercises with Russia and China beginning later this year.Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi on November 30 said the maneuvers will be held in the northern Indian Ocean from December 22 to January 20.The admiral's statement did not give a specific location for the maneuvers, although some media reports said they would be"The aim of those exercises is," Iran's Tasnim news agency quoted the admiral as saying.Two days earlier, Khanzadi had said the exercises would take place in the "near future" and that the joint operation would "send a message to the world," according to Iran's Mehr news agency."A joint war game between several countries, whether on land, at sea, or in the air, indicates a remarkable expansion of cooperation."he added.Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on October 2 said the countries were planning exercises designed to train for anti-terror and anti-piracy missions.The joint maneuvers will come at a time of heightened tensions between the three nations and the West.Washington and its Middle Eastern allies have blamed Iran for explosions that damaged as many as four ships outside the Strait of Hormuz in May, and then accused Tehran of using mines to attack two oil tankers in June.Iran has since seized several international oil tankers in actions seemingly designed to assert Tehran's right to police traffic in the strait, which is a conduit for huge amounts of the region's oil exports.The United States and European Union have imposed sanctions on Moscow for its seizure and annexation of Ukraine's Crimea Peninsula in 2014 and its support of separatist fighters in eastern Ukraine battling Kyiv's government forces.Meanwhile, China and the United States and its allies are embroiled in several territorial disputes in the South China Sea.