Within hours of Cyberabad police cracking the gangrape and murder of the veterinary doctor in Shamshabad, officials received word of another woman's burnt body being found barely five km from the spot of the gangrape of the vet.Police commissioner VC Sajjanar told TOI that prima facieLocals returning from a Telugu film shooting told police that they noticed flames near the Ayyappa temple on the road to Siddulagutta at around 8.30pm. When they got close, they realised that it as a woman's body on fire.They tried to douse the flames with clothes hanging nearby but couldn't as they flames were intense. Officials said a matchbox and a partially burned plastic can were found near the body. The place was smelling of kerosene.The locals alerted the police and the 108 ambulance service. "We have examined some witnesses.. The temple is at a deserted spot. The identity of woman is yet to be established. We have informed all police stations about the body and are looking for CCTV footage in the nearby areas," Shamshabad DCP N Prakash Reddy said. A case of suspicious death has been registered.