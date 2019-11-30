© WOWK

A West Virginia correctional officer is facing more than 600 counts of various sex charges after West Virginia State Police said he assaulted a young girl over a four year period.James Cain, 48 of Salem, began sexually assaulting the girl whenTroopers collected several pieces of physical evidence at a home where the crimes are alleged to have occurred, according to court documents.While being interviewed by investigators, Cain also admitted to sexually assaulting the victim, according to his criminal complaints. Cain also took photos of the victim while she was naked, troopers allege.Cain is charged withand charges of use of minors in filming sexually explicit conduct and sending, distributing, exhibiting, possessing, displaying or transporting material by a parent, guardian or custodian depicting a child engaged in sexually explicit conduct.Cain has been a correctional officer for the last, according to officials. He was most recently stationed at the Salem Correctional Facility, where he held the rank of lieutenant. Correctional officials stressed to 12 News that Cain's alleged crimes did not happen at work.Cain is being held in the North Central Regional Jail, with bail set at $600,000.