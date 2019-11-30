© AP/Ariel Schalit



The tensions between the two sides have escalated recently, following Israel's killing of Baha Abu al-Atta, a top commander from the Islamic Jihad group in the Gaza Strip.Israeli forces fired a rocket at a Hamas military post in the northern Gaza Strip, the Israeli Defence Forces reported on Friday. According to the military, it was a retaliatory attack, as another rocket fired from Gaza targeted Israeli positions earlier in the day.Earlier on Tuesday, IDF identified two launches from the Gaza Strip, following sirens in the Gaza Strip and Sderot. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel would "vigorously" respond to any aggression against it.Throughout this month, Palestinian militants have fired multiple rockets toward Israel, while the latter have responded with aerial attacks.Hamas, a Palestinian Sunni militant organization in control of the Gaza Strip, has been locked in a protracted on-and-off conflict with Israel, which continues to refuse to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity.