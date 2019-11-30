Puppet Masters
Corruption in Israel - Press TV
GILAD ATZMON
Sat, 30 Nov 2019 01:23 UTC
Source: https://www.presstv.com/Detail/2019/11/27/612216/Bribery-In-Israel
- Hostage rescued after "assailant" with axe storms game hall in Buchholz, Germany
- French President says Russia, China are not NATO's Common Enemies -- Terrorism Is
- Meat is crucial for feeding the planet, and going vegan is not more green, say scientists
- Amazonian tree with human-sized leaves finally Identified as new species
- Met Police claim it's 'not appropriate authority' to investigate Epstein's sex trafficking of minors to UK
- Palestinians reel from violent harassment during Jewish celebration in Hebron
- Stabbing attack injures 3 minors on busy shopping street in the Hague - 'No indication of terrorism' say media
- In the UK children of divorce are sticking at marriage, as divorce rate fallen to lowest for almost 50 years
- 1,400 years ago Bamburgh Castle was center of 'Northumbrian enlightenment', hosting visitors from as far as North Africa
- 6.4-magnitude earthquake strikes Albania: Major damage as buildings collapse, at least 50 dead - UPDATES
- Music therapy: Underwater loudspeakers could help restore damaged coral reefs
- Syria is not the only country where the US is occupying oil fields - Remember Libya?
- Flashback Best of the Web: MI5 'repeatedly' prevented Scotland Yard from prosecuting Islamist terrorist-recruiter Anjem Choudary
- The antisemitic card in the UK elections
- In defense of journalism
- Some upset that London Bridge terrorist who had just stabbed numerous people was killed by police
- Floods displaced over 2,000 in Terengganu, Malaysia after 15 inches of rain in 24 hours
- Footage of large waterspouts near Split, Croatia
- One person dead as heavy rains hit northern Mexico
- Putin rejects politically correct 'parent #1 & #2' titles: Thanks, but we'll keep 'mother' & 'father'
- In swipe at US, New Delhi says foreign nations must 'respect' its decision to purchase Russian S-400 systems
- Scottish National Party on course for election landslide
- Trump's secret war-zone trip: US president spends Thanksgiving with troops at Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan
- Leaked: A trove of Biden financial records, courtesy of Ukraine parliament member, leads to Kolomoysky
- Best of the Web: 'They're killing us like dogs.' The massacre in Bolivia
- Gormless Gove: 'Corbyn too soft on Putin' - 'Russia has grotesque influence in UK'
- Interim FM Longaric: Bolivia resumes diplomatic relations with Israel
- Assad doubts Al-Baghdadi's death: 'Important to know if it really took place'
- No jurisdiction? Scotland Yard forced to explain why it dropped sex trafficking probe into Epstein & Prince Andrew
- 'We didn't forget how to negotiate': US, Russia agree on adding Novichok & NATO-made chemicals to OPCW blacklists
- Best of the Web: Democrats' 'bribery' charge against Trump is a complete bust
- Best of the Web: Cultural warfare against Russia: USADA chief declares only 'full ban' on Russian athletes will do
- Six European nations join INSTEX mechanism for trade with Iran
- South Carolina lawmaker proposes statewide ban on gender reassignment surgery for minors
- Cyprus appoints investigator in Israeli-owned 'spy van' probe
- 4 Suspects Arrested: India shocked by brutal rape & murder of young vet, touched by her last words
- 'Seattle is Dying': Documentary of homelessness and drug problems in the city
- Italian police seize guns & explosives, arrest 19 in raid on 'new Nazi Party' organizers
- 'Teacher of the Year' arrested in Texas for giving student oral sex twice in the classroom
- Petrol bombs, gas canisters, chemicals seized by Hong Kong police as PolyU campus standoff ends
- Tough luck, Aussies! Pentagon won't compensate Australia for faulty Boeing fighter jet that went aflame on takeoff
- Ukraine facing $3bn budget revenue shortfall with Russian gas transit contract in limbo
- Russia & China complete their first cross-border mega highway bridge
- Hunter Biden suspected of smoking crack in DC strip club's VIP room
- Almost 50 percent of Sweden's homeless population is foreign-born - report
- Flashback: Norwegian nightmare: 'Barnevernet' child welfare preys on children and parents
- 'Ford v Ferrari': The return of masculine cinema
- The Harappan script: An enigma from the ancient world
- No humans needed: Neanderthals possibly responsible for their own extinction
- A 1970 law led to the mass sterilization of Native American women. That history still matters
- Long-lost overpainted portrait reveals young Queen Elizabeth I
- 8,000-year-old stone structure unearthed on Turkish island
- Best of the Web: 100 years ago, a gigantic meteor shook Michigan on Thanksgiving eve
- Divers discover fully intact medieval sword wedged in underwater stone in Bosnian river
- 7,000-year-old burial of female "shaman" in Sweden was one of the last hunter-gatherers
- Two lion cub mummies discovered in Egypt for the first time
- Were other humans the first victims of the sixth mass extinction?
- Flashback: The 'mosque to commerce' - ISLAMIC architectural features were incorporated into World Trade Center destroyed on 9/11
- US DOJ ignored allegations that Cheney's Halliburton paid bribes to obtain Venezuelan oil contracts
- Impact crater in Australia happened far more recently
- SOTT Focus: JFK Assassination Anniversary: Oswald Murder Witness Speaks
- Montreal's Permindex and the Deep State Plot to Kill Kennedy
- Flashback SOTT Focus: Did Israel Kill the Kennedys?
- 45,000 year old lion statuette found in Denisova Cave may be world's oldest
- Iron Age DNA sheds light on Finns' genetic origin
- 'Water worship': 3,000-year-old megalithic temple found in Peru
- Living in the Mootrix: Russian cows try out VR headsets to lighten their mood
- Researchers discover mysterious protein central to the functioning of DNA
- Astronomers locate a galaxy containing three supermassive black holes at the center
- How the sun affects temperatures on Earth: Interview with Professor Valentina Zharkova
- Best of the Web: Design from the beginning: It didn't take long for animals to master physics and engineering
- Surprising quantum effect discovered in exotic superconductor
- Global storms on Mars launch dust towers into the sky
- New type of transistor designed by engineering professor
- SOTT Focus: Draconian Climate Change Agenda: Back to The Medieval Green World
- One of CRISPR's inventors has called for controls on gene-editing technology
- 'Insect apocalypse' and light pollution: Is there a connection? New study says Yes
- Watch Russian military put another top secret "inspection" satellite into orbit
- Facial recognition "Robocops" see through our clothes and listen to our phone calls
- Babies in the womb may see more than we thought
- Dog or wolf? Scientists still unable to determine 18,000 year old canine remains found in Siberia
- Movement rather than shape of wings determines flight
- What are lost continents and why are we discovering so many?
- New machine learning algorithms increase safety and fairness
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Bomb cyclone slams US with tropical snow & Sudden Stratospheric Warming event begins
- Smoke and ash rise from Sakurajima Volcano in Japan following series of eruptions
- Hundreds of Thanksgiving snowfall records smashed across the United States
- Strange trumpeting sounds heard in Anchorage, Alaska
- Thanksgiving storm dumps 4 feet of snow at Big Bear Resort, California
- Up to 4 feet of snowfall overnight with 100 mph wind gusts in areas around Anchorage, Alaska
- Thanksgiving snow blankets high desert area of Antelope Valley, California
- Frozen harvest leaves bitter taste for U.S. sugar beet farmers
- World Snow Wrap, November 29 - Metres of snow in California, Europe's exceptional snowfall continues
- Explosion with near pyroclastic flow at Popocatepetl Volcano, Mexico
- Volcano in Guatemala erupts - 3 explosions an hour
- Heavy snow lowers temperature, disrupts traffic in Xinjiang, China
- November flooding in UK 'a once-in-60-years weather event'
- China Peak Resort in California walloped with 4 feet of new snow in 38 hours
- Beautiful circumzenithal arc photographed over Raleigh, North Carolina
- Canada-U.S. border crossing closed at Coutts, Alberta due to winter storm
- Night sky lit up by apparent meteor over Camarillo, California
- Marlboro, New Jersey's late-night mysterious booms remain unexplained
- Flash of light, window-shaking boom heard in Peru, Illinois
- Mysterious 'fireball' streaks across Oregon sky, leaves cops scratching their heads
- 'Boom!' Sonoma Valley, California residents look to skies for answer following nocturnal noises
- Meteor fireball videoed over Lake Mendota, Wisconsin
- Gigantic, 500ft asteroid to fly past Earth on Monday & come back in 7 years
- Meteor fireball lights up night sky over northern New England
- Meteor fireball lights up sky in Costa Del Sol, Spain
- More incoming: NASA detects three asteroids currently approaching Earth
- They just keep coming! NASA tracking THREE asteroids headed this way, two spotted just 2 days ago
- Kilkenny, Ireland early risers spot giant meteor fireball in the frosty sky
- Leonid meteor shower light up night sky with spectacular shooting stars
- Asteroid the size of the Great Pyramid could hit Earth in 2022
- Amateur Crimean astronomer discovers new comet in solar system: C2019V1 (Borisov)
- Spectacular meteor fireball caught on camera above St. Louis, Missouri - Event seen from across US Midwest
- Meteor fireball reported over France; seen in Switzerland, Germany
- Fireball lights up the skies over St. Louis during Northern Taurid meteor shower
- They just keep coming: Skyscraper-sized asteroid due to pass Earth this week
- Bright meteor fireball streaks across the US East Coast
- Nursery goes entirely vegan, but not everyone is happy
- HIV-positive sperm bank opens in New Zealand
- Flashback: Facebook bans all content on vaccine awareness, including ingredients, injury and industry collusion
- More polio cases are now caused by vaccine than by wild virus
- Cargill's GMO stevia hoodwinks consumers
- Not all LDL is the same: Current cholesterol guidelines are 'dangerously misleading'
- Three NHS workers die suddenly while working for same 'toxic' ambulance trust. Could 5G be related?
- Best of the Web: India is NOT a 'Vegetarian Country' like the EAT-Lancet report would have us believe
- Our diets are killing us and doctors aren't trained to help
- What's going on in your gut can affect your emotions, cause anxiety, depression
- Can the gut microbiome unlock the secrets of aging?
- Psilocybin for major depression granted 'Breakthrough Therapy' designation by FDA
- Pediatric allergist traces 'mystery' reactions to pea protein — an increasingly popular ingredient
- If you want to save the world, veganism isn't the answer
- Permissible additives: There are 2,000 untested chemicals in packaged foods — and it's legal
- Why it is so hard to figure out what to eat
- Lab tests show that some traditional soup broths have antimalarial properties
- What we get wrong about childhood obesity
- Brain circuit that controls compulsive drinking has been discovered in mice, offering hope of a cure for alcoholism
- New dream study reveals nightmares help brain prepare for real anxiety-provoking situation
- How dancing gives your brain and mood a big boost
- Marcus Aurelius's utterly practical Stoic guide to inner freedom
- Ben Shapiro interviews David Berlinski on his new book, Human Nature
- Medical scientists take Near Death Experiences seriously now
- Sleepwalking is still a mystery to scientists
- SOTT Focus: Gratitude Heals: How a Neuroscientist Used His Research to Recover From Grief
- A whole branch of science turns out to be fake
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Reality and Implications of an Afterlife
- Excessive obsessing and rumination takes a toll on you physically and mentally
- You can learn anything if you understand how your brain works
- Music Therapy: Doctors are recommending music for a wide variety of conditions
- Is low-grade inflammation making you mentally sluggish?
- Being kind could help you live longer
- Ten habits that mentally strong people rely on
- Study: Autistic adults who were not diagnosed until later in life grew up believing they were 'bad people'
- Researchers find new class of neurons that map memories
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Meaning in Chaos: Exploring Jordan Peterson's Maps of Meaning (Chapter 2)
- Stress hormone helps control the circadian rhythm of brain cells in rats
- Being close to water is good for the mind, body and soul
- Area 51 and CIA vets reveal what Cold War-era radar-tricking program has to do with recent UFO sightings
- Ontario, Canada: Internet puzzled by mysterious howls coming from the woods
- The secret séance rituals of America's largest Spiritualist community
- UFOs or satellites? A string of lights freak Hawaiians out
- 'Didn't match any known aircraft': Navy crew speaks out on 2004 UFO encounter, saw flying 'elongated egg' with 'phosphorus glow'
- 'Seinfeld' actor Charles Levin's death details leave Oregon police baffled
- Missing 411? Hiker found dead in Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks
- David Paulides details 'Missing 411: The Hunted' in Edge of Wonder interview
- UFO? Strange 'rotating disc' caught on video by driver stuck in North Carolina traffic
- 'This is crazy': Mysterious UFO lights appear in nighttime skies of Bountiful, Utah
- UFO enthusiasts stabilize shaky 2008 video footage from Turkey
- New book on Elisa Lam case looks at evidence of police coverup and botched investigation
- Exploring the fourth dimension: Possible implications for consciousness and the paranormal
- Missing 411: 'Expert' hiker found dead at bottom of Appalachian Trail embankment
- 'UFO crashed after battle with red object in Australian sky', locals claim
- US Army announces agreement with To The Stars Academy of Arts & Science to study 'mystery materials' of unexplained origin
- Bigfoot prints found in western North Carolina?
- Mysterious rash of cattle mutilations in Oregon
- UFO? Lantern? Mysterious light seen on Lincolnshire, UK coast
- Will TTSA peer review UFO materials? Elizondo claims some come from 'governmental' sources
- Stray dog found keeping abandoned newborn kittens warm on side of freezing road
- Shape-shifting reptilian overlords distance themselves from Prince Andrew
- Impeachment inquiry cancelled after five episodes due to dismal ratings
- "But I still get paid, right?" asked Prince Andrew
- 'Sums it up perfectly!' Donald Trump Jr uses 'Russian Slapping Champion' to mock Democrats & impeachment inquiry into his dad
- 'If elected, I will put AOC in charge of math' says Bernie
- Democrats make environmental commitment: Will use only 100% recycled talking points
- Poor choice of words! South Dakota spends nearly $500,000 on anti-meth ad campaign with tagline "Meth - We're On it"
- Kevin Spacey to play Prince Andrew in season 4 of 'The Crown'
- Derbyshire, UK: Swans are knocking on doors to demand food, and have taught cygnets to copy behaviour
- Prince Andrew: I couldn't have been interviewed by BBC Newsnight because I was at a Burger King in Swansea
- BREAKING: Epstein Island sold to wealthy Middle Eastern businessman Haadid Nahkil Muhssef
- Man tries filing for president in New Hampshire as 'Epstein Didn't Kill Himself'
- Arby's: If they can make meat from veggies, we can make veggies out of meat!
- Jingang, the horse who pretends to die when people try to ride him
- 'Best Covering For A Pedophile' category announced at Emmy Awards
- Millennial wishes for historical examples of socialism to study to see how it might turn out
- Cat-astrophe averted! Loyal Siamese cat saves 1 year old toddler from falling down stairs
- Bob the Tomato praised for being a fruit who identifies as a vegetable
- Bible scholars now agree writing on the wall actually said 'Epstein didn't kill himself'
Curiosity killed the cat, but where human beings are concerned, the only thing a healthy curiosity can kill is ignorance.
- Harry Lorayne
