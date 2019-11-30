Bibi arrest
This is probably the best televised expose of corruption in Israel. At the moment Israel's longest-serving leader is indicted for bribery, fraud and breach of trust. Netanyahu becomes first sitting prime minister in Israel's history to be charged with bribery. This episode goes into detail on bribery charges against Israeli officials.


Source: https://www.presstv.com/Detail/2019/11/27/612216/Bribery-In-Israel