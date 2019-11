Bolivia's interim Foreign Minister Karen Longaric on Thursday announced"We plan to resume diplomatic relations with Israel," Longaric said at a press conference as quoted by Milenio news outlet.In 2009, then-President Evo Morales severed diplomatic ties with the Middle East country in response to Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip . The ex-president then called Israel a terrorist state.According to Longaric, relations will resume "taking into account respect for state sovereignty and they will be sincere and aimed at mutually beneficial cooperation".Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz has welcomed the news.Katz said on Twitter.Earlier in November, media published a copy of a letter sent from the Bolivian Foreign Ministry to Israel dated 15 November, in which interim authorities of Bolivia proposed to Israel to restore diplomatic relations. Morales stepped down on 10 November and fled to Mexico after his re-election to a fourth term prompted protests . Most of Bolivia's senior officials have resigned as well.The senate second vice speaker, opposition lawmaker Jeanine Anez declared herself interim president. Morales has characterized the situation as a coup, with his supporters protesting against the new interim authorities