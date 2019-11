© U.S. DOD/Handout via Reuters



the Syrian President claimed, which makes him doubt the much-talked about killing of the group's leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.Less than a month ago, Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) confirmed the loss of its longtime chief, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, and tapped his successor - but Bashar Assad thinks that even if he was killed, the reasons might not be that transparent.Reiterating his previous doubts about al-Baghdadi's death in a US-led operation in late October, Assad told France's Paris Match magazine"The most important [thing] is whether al-Baghdadi was really killed, and whether this beautiful comedy presented by the Americans really took place," the Syrian President said.The US military - that intervened into Syrian war with no authorization from Damascus - sat idle when IS was seizing on Syria's oil, he lamented. Likewise, they did nothing when the Islamists attacked Syrian army positions at Deir-ez-Zor; instead, American jets targeted Damascus' troops, Assad recalled.Washington announced the killing of al-Baghdadi on October 27, telling the world that the terrorist leader perished in "a daring night-time raid" in northwest Syria. While the Pentagon released drone footage of the incursion, it offered little proof regarding the terrorist leader's demise itself, only saying that he - exactly like Osama bin Laden - was allegedly buried at sea.