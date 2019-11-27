© Reuters/Mohamad Torokman



Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has threatened to end the nation's relationship with the US after the Trump administration declared Israel's Jewish-only settlements in the West Bank - illegal under international law - as legal.Abbas told Russian journalists on Tuesday. He explained that"The US administration has long been hostile to the Palestinian people," Abbas continued, recalling that President Donald Trump's so-called "deal of the century" kicked off by cutting off Palestinian refugee aid through UNRWA and relocating the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.since Trump announced the embassy move in December 2017, andHowever, the two states maintain security ties, for now.which considers the settlements - built on occupied land and restricted to Jewish inhabitants - illegal.While Pompeo tried to play down the significance of that statement, it is the latest in a series of extremely one-sided policy decisions by the Trump administration regarding Israel and Palestine, from recognizing Israel's occupation of the Syrian Golan Heights to merging its Palestinian consulate with the new Jerusalem Israeli embassy.The Trump administration's long-promised "deal of the century" is expected to heavily favor Israel, but its release has been delayed by over a year as Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu's future looks increasingly insecure.