"The Department of State takes these allegations very seriously and is working closely with partner nations to determine whether there were any such unauthorized transfers", Assistant Secretary of State for Legislative Affairs Mary Elizabeth Taylor wrote to Senator and presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren in a letter published on Tuesday.

"Once the Departments of State and Defence complete the visits and any necessary follow-up discussions with the two governments, the Department expects to have a full account of the circumstances related to the disposition of this equipment and any potential violation of the agreements", Taylor added.

The US State Department and Pentagon are investigating reports that, a newly published letter to a lawmaker showed.The letter was sent to Warren in response to her query submitted to the State Department last month.Yemen has been locked in a conflict between the government forces led by President Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi and the Houthi rebels. A Saudi-led coalition has been conducting strikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request since March 2015.