Asia is "unable to feed itself" — and needs to invest another $800 billion in the next 10 years to produce more food and meet the region's needs, according to a report.The population in Asia is growing, and consumers are demanding safer, healthier, and more sustainable food.Food spending will more than double — from $4 trillion in 2019 to over $8 trillion by 2030, said the Asia Food Challenge Report which was released last week."Asia is unable to feed itself, relying on imports flowing through long supply chains from the Americas, Europe and Africa," according to the report that was released Nov. 20.That's consistent with research from a 2018 United Nations Conference on Trade and Development report . "In general, countries in Latin America, East Africa and South Asia are net food exporters, while most of the rest of Asia and Africa remain net food importers," the Key Statistics and Trends in International Trade report said.Climate change and population growth will also add to the region's problems by causing supply issues, as well as price volatility. For one, extreme weather could reduce crop yields and change planting structures, said the report. The amount of arable land for each person in Asia is expected to decline by 5% by 2030, it said.Meanwhile, Asia's population could grow by approximately 250 million in the next decade — "the equivalent of another Indonesia," according to the report.There's an $800 billion investment opportunity in Asia's agri-food industry that needs to be filled in the next decade, said Skinner, adding that technology and innovation, in particular, will be key.About half of that investment could go to China, according to the report.For instance, Shenzhen-based DJI manufactures agricultural drones, which spray pesticides and fertilizers, and find the source of disease outbreaks. The Chinese tech firm accounted for over 70% of the world's civil drone market share in 2018, according to drone analysis company Skylogic Research Singapore and the Indian city of Bangalore, among others, were also named as hubs."Perhaps one day consumers will choose (and pay more for) a food product because it bears the Singapore or Bangalore stamp of approval," the report said.″'Produced with Singaporean technology' could become a trusted regional hallmark for Southeast Asian food in years to come."