The UK missed a UN deadline to vacate its Indian Ocean islands, the largest of which hosts an American airbase, garnering some strong words from its former colony Mauritius, which sold them to London for £3m back in the day.Pravind Jugnauth, the Prime Minister of Mauritius, has branded the United Kingdom an "illegal colonial occupier" after the six-month deadline to surrender control over the Chagos Islands passed on Friday.In May, the UN General Assembly voted by an overwhelming majority (116-to-6) for a resolution demanding that the islands be handed over to Mauritius. Earlier, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) made history by declaring the Chagos archipelago illegally occupied by the British.Three years later, around 1,500 Chagossians were forced out of the largest island, Diego Garcia, so that it could host an airbase leased out to the US.The geopolitics have taken a toll on the deportees and their descendants, as they weren't allowed back to the Chagos Islands - referred to as the British Indian Ocean Territory (BIOT) by London - except for short "heritage visits.", unlike their grandparents.