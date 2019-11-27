Puppet Masters
Pompeo contradicts US policy and international law on Israeli settlements, dozens of Palestinians injured during clashes, alleged rockets from Gaza leads to air raids from Israel
Tue, 26 Nov 2019
Earlier in the day, media reported that the president of the Palestinian Fatah movement, Mahmoud Abbas, made the call and was joined by other factions, urging Palestinians to join the "Day of Rage" protest against the US position on settlements.
According to the Palestinian WAFA news outlet, dozens of Palestinians suffered from tear gas and rubber bullets used by the Israeli military during the protests in some cities of the West Bank.
On 18 November, US State Secretary Mike Pompeo said that the US did not consider Israeli settlements on occupied Palestinian land to be illegal, a statement which went against decades of international law and US policy in relation to the settlements. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the US statements on Israeli settlements brought the situation to a deadlock.
Following the statement, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu backed on 19 November the bill that extends the Israeli law over strategic settlements in the southern West Bank.
Comment: Sputnik reports on the : More from Sputnik: See also: