© Sputnik / Maksim Blinov

Everywhere Russia is said to be in violation of something or doing something that one or several Western nations find detrimental to their interest.

Russia's foreign minister has spoken out about a possible ban for the country's athletes from international competition by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), reminding thatSergey Lavrov made his statement shortly after the Kremlin announced it has no plans to hold a discussion with the leaders of Russia's athletic federations on a possible four-year ban from WADA.The Compliance Review Committee (CRC) of the world doping watchdog has recommended the suspension over alleged tampering with data of the Russian national anti-doping agency.WADA's leadership is to take a decision on how to proceed on December 9. Some Russian media reported that a high-level meeting of Russian sports officials will be gathered at the Kremlin to discuss the case. But Dmitry Peskov, the spokesman for the Russian president's office, told journalists on Tuesday that the reports were not true.The International Olympic Committee (IOC) said it will support "the toughest sanctions" against any person found responsible for manipulating the Russia data, but will need further evaluation before deciding on its course of action. However, the IOC supported WADA's suggestion that clean Russian athletes should be allowed to compete if they demonstrate they are personally "not implicated in any way by the non-compliance."